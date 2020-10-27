Microsoft teams with Adobe to topple Salesforce in the global CRM battle once and for all

In an effort to take on Salesforce in the enterprise CRM market, C3.ai, Microsoft and Adobe have announced the launch of C3 AI CRM powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365.

The new enterprise-class, AI-first customer relationship management (CRM) solution has been designed to drive customer-facing operations with predictive business insights and is now available with Adobe Experience Cloud sold separately.

C3.ai, Microsoft and Adobe have agreed to integrate Microsoft Dynamics 365, Adobe Experience Cloud and C3.ai's industry-specific data models, connectors and AI models in a joint go-to market offering under the name C3 AI CRM. The new solution will be sold through dedicated sales teams in order to target enterprise accounts across multiple industries including financial services, oil and gas, utilities, manufacturing telecommunications, public sector, healthcare, defense, intelligence, automotive and aerospace on a global scale.

We've put together a list of the best live chat software available

These are the best lead generation tools on the market

Also check out our roundup of the best CX tools

CEO of C3.ai Thomas M. Siebel explained how the group's new CRM solution will differ from past offerings in a press release, saying:

“Microsoft, Adobe, and C3.ai are reinventing a market that Siebel Systems invented more than 25 years ago. The dynamics of the market and the mandates of digital transformation have dramatically changed CRM market requirements. A general-purpose CRM system of record is no longer sufficient. Customers today demand industry-specific, fully AI-enabled solutions that provide AI-enabled revenue forecasting, product forecasting, customer churn, next-best product, next-best offer, and predisposition to buy.”

C3 AI CRM

In addition to being the world's first AI-drive, industry specific CRM, C3 AI CRM also integrates and unifies vast amounts of structured and unstructured data from enterprise and extraprise sources into a unified, federated image.

The new solution will also help teams accurately forecast revenue and predict product demand as well as identity and reduce customer churn and highly-qualified prospects. Additionally, C3 AI CRM leverages the common data model of the Open Data Initiative (ODI) which makes it easier to bring together disparate customer data from across the enterprise.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella explained how C3 AI CRM can aid organizations in their digital transformation efforts while also unlocking real-time insights, saying:

“This year has made clear that businesses fortified by digital technology are more resilient and more capable of transforming when faced with sweeping changes like those we are experiencing. Together with C3.ai and Adobe, we are bringing to market a new class of industry-specific AI solutions, powered by Dynamics 365, to help organizations digitize their operations and unlock real-time insights across their business.”