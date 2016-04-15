Big changes could be coming to search on Apple's App Store

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple is planning on making some changes to its App Store, and has formed a secret team to implement them.

Word around the campfire is that the Cupertino company is considering changes to its search functionality, including a Google-style paid search system in which companies would pay to have their apps listed at the top of search results based on generic search terms.

For example, a developer could cough up part of its marketing budget for prominent placement of its game or app in searches based on genre or theme.

The report states that Apple has assembled a team of 100 people to work on the secret project, which includes a number of engineers from Apple’s advertising group, iAd.

The initiative is reportedly being led by Apple Vice President Todd Teresi, who was originally hired to lead Apple’s iAd division in 2012.