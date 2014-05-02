Dell outs new laptops and AIOs for students

Dell has launched a slew of new laptops and all-in-one (AIO) desktop computers, its latest additions for the back-to-school season.

The Inspiron 5000 Series of laptops includes 14-, 15- and 17-inch models, with the latter two with full high-definition displays. All of them feature fourth-generation Intel Core i processors and a 10-point touchscreen option.

Battery life ranges from seven hours and 33 minutes for the 15-inch model to eight hours and nine minutes for the 14-inch version.

The new devices also include facial recognition for enhanced security, Waves MaxxAudio, and 20GB of Dropbox cloud storage.

Inspiring education

For those who prefer desktop computers, there are two new all-in-ones on offer: the Inspiron 20 5000 and 23 5000, both of which feature similar specs to the laptops in the 5000 Series, though there is a choice of Intel or AMD processors for the 20-inch model.

"Students and parents alike want technology that helps them to be successful in their personal and educational pursuits," said Ray Wah, VP of Dell's Consumer PC Group. "Our new Inspiron laptops and AIOs are a smart investment for families, providing the latest technology for productivity and entertainment in thin, space-saving designs."

Prices start at $449.99 (£270, AU$490) for the Inspiron 17, jumping to $649.99 (£385, AU$705) for the Inspiron 15, and $749.99 (£445, AU$815) for the 14-inch model.

The AMD version of the Inspiron 20 comes in at $449.99 (£270, AU$490), while the Inspiron 23 and Intel version of Inspiron 20 start at $579.99 (£345, AU$630).