Fujitsu doubles down on security with business-focused PCs and tablets

Fujitsu has announced a range of new devices aimed at enterprise clients. The devices include a new Arrows tablet, four Futro thin clients and three Esprimo business PCs.

The Arrows Tab Q704/PV is a Windows 8.1 device powered by an Intel Core i5 processor and has a 12.5" wide-format LCD screen.

The device comes highly equipped for security with a compact palm vein authentication sensor and the ability to delete data remotely. It has received a 2014 Mobile Computing Promotion Consortium (MCPC) outstanding product award for its security features.

Thin-clients

Among the four Futro thin clients announced are the desktop S720, the mobile notebook ME734 and the A4-sized notebook MA574. In addition, Fujitsu has also release the L420, a so-called "groundbreaking" thin client (or "zero client") with no operating system, CPU or storage.

Fujitsu has stressed the benefits of thin- and zero-clients. In addition to minimising maintenance, it says, such devices also help to strengthen security.

"With Fujitsu's virtualization solutions and complete line-up of zero and thin client terminals, businesses can bring the benefits of more secure work environments to a variety of operations," the company said in a press release.

The Esprimo line of business PCs has been updated with the ultra-compact Q520/J, the high-end D753/J and the multi-functional D583/J. Two new workstations with updated CPUs have been released in Fujitsu's Celsius range.