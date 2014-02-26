WD outs Purple surveillance HDD range

WD has launched the WD Purple line of hard drives for surveillance use

WD has launched a new line of 3.5-inch, high-capacity HDDs for surveillance use. Available in in sizes from from 1TB to 4TB, the WD Purple line is designed specifically for video surveillance units with up to eight hard drives and up to 32 HD video cameras.

The devices offer low power consumption and are optimised for use in always-on digital PVR, DVR and NVR recording environments. They feature AllFrame technology that helps reduce video footage loss and Advanced Format Technology to provide increased areal densities.

Surveillance-class standards

According to WD, the HDDs have been, "designed and tested to surveillance-class standards and are compatible with industry-leading chassis and chip-sets." Short of an industry standard, the firm says it worked with partners to develop a proprietary benchmark by which performance could be tested, with the Purple line ultimately performing well.

"WD optimised the WD Purple line of hard drives for surveillance applications to improve high-definition video playback, and operate in 24x7 workloads of surveillance environments," said Matt Rutledge, senior vice president and general manager of WD's Storage Technology group.

The WD Purple line is available now with prices starting at £54.99 (US$91.75 / AU$101.85) for a 1TB model and rising to £139.99 (US$233.63 / AU$259.39) for a 4TB model.