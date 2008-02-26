Trending
 

Toshiba pushes 1.8-inch HDDs to 5,200rpm

By Storage  

Faster drives and more capacity likely for MacBook Air

null

Toshiba's latest tiny hard drives, that should be available in April, look like bringing both speed and a dose of competition to the market for storage in ultra-portables like the MacBook Air.

The 1.8-inch SATA drives will be available with either 80GB or 120GB of storage and will join the market-leading 160GB model from Samsung. Both firms currently supply 1.8-inch drives to Apple for the iPod classic, while the Air's 80GB drive appears to be a Samsung-only affair so far.

Those models all run at a relatively slow 4,200rpm, so the 5,400rpm offered by the new Toshiba drives should see Apple quietly upgrade its line-up sometime later this year.

See more Storage news