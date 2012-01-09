LaCie shows off new Thunderbolt products

LaCie has announced the 2big Tunderbolt Series and the eSATA Hub Thunderbolt series at CES 2012.

The storage specialist is showing off its latest Thunderbolt-equipped offerings with the technology offering transfer rates three times that of FireWire 800.

LaCie 2big features RAID security, hot swappable discs and a solid aluminimum case, with capacities up to 8TB for people with massive storage needs.

New lease

The eSATA Hub Thunderbolt "gives new life" to existing eSATA drives by allowing you to connect up two eSATA external drives to its ports and take advantage of the Thunderbolt connection.

"LaCie is proud to offer the widest range of storage solutions featuring Thunderbolt technology," said Erwan Girard, professional business unit manager at LaCie.

"These products are some of the fastest and most flexible storage solutions on the market. They will dramatically accelerate the workflow of even the most demanding digital users."