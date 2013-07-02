Buffalo adds new enclosure to NAS range

Buffalo Technology is adding to its TeraStation family of network attached storage products with an enclosure device that it says can provide small and midsized businesses with a high degree of flexibility.

The four-bay TeraStation 4400 enables businesses to add up to four 1, 2, 3 or 4TB 3.5-inch hard drives as and when needed.

It has 2GB of DDR3 memory installed and an Intel Atom D2550 dual core processor facilitates high speed data transfer and file access from a number of computers.

Features include an IP camera, Buffalo Surveillance Video Manager, Active Directory support, a simple interface and backup features such as replication and failover. Also, when populated with two or more drives, it protects data with RAID, and its hot swap function enables users to change disks without suffering downtime.

Ports

It also has two Gigabit Ethernet ports, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports, and Buffalo's WebAccess app for remote access to files via iOS, Android and Windows.

Paul Hudson, Sales Director for Northern Europe at Buffalo Technology, said the TeraStation 4400 enables companies to add or remove data capacity as their storage and backup requirements change, and that this makes it a serious option for SMBs. It has been priced at £419.99.