Free iWork trojan removal tool released

Quick off the mark, SecureMac has released the iWorkServices trojan removal tool, a free utility created to remove the iWorkServices trojan from infected Macintosh computers running OS X.

"This tool is in response to a new trojan horse in the wild that comes bundled with pirated copies of Apple's (AAPL) iWork 09," SecureMac informs us.

The company also recommends that "users [do not] download iWork 09 installers from sites offering pirated software".

Uh-oh!

If you install a pirated copy of the iWork 09 installer, then you also (rather foolishly) infect your beloved Mac with a hidden trojan program called iWorkServices "with full access rights to the target computer."

"Once the trojan is installed, it will attempt to connect to a remote server and provide the server with the infected computer's network location. It then listens for further instructions from the remote server, which may include instructions to download additional components," adds SecureMac.

Editor of MacFormat, Graham Barlow told TechRadar today that "it's pretty much a warning to not download software from torrent sites."