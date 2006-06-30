Draytek Vigor2800VG

This is a brilliant, extremely flexible wireless VoIP router - but you'll pay a premium for it

Underneath the 2800VG's uninspiring blue body, there lurks a feature-rich piece of VoIP hardware. It shares the same service as its DrayTek sibling, the 2500V.

It also has the bandwidth-reserving QoS function, but adds wireless 802.11g support and a USB port for sharing your printer over the network. What's more, the QoS is customisable, enabling you to reserve a percentage of your bandwidth at specific times.

As a result, the 2800VG is fairly complex, but anyone who's tackled a Wi-Fi router before will find nothing intimidating here. It's £100 more than an average Wi-Fi router, though, so be sure you can make that back on cheap calls. Mike Abolins