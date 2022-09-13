Monoprice Workstream single-monitor desk mount review

This monitor arm is nearly the perfect package, as it can handle a lot of weight, has a gas counterbalance, and boasts integrated cable management.

Monoprice’s absurdly-named yet near-perfect monitoring arm is an absolute must for larger monitors.

Unboxing

Unboxing this monitor arm was remarkably easy, with all the pieces arriving together in one box. The monitor arm was one piece, the base was another, the mounting plate a third, and then the nuts and bolts to attach the base to the clamp. We were able to fully build this monitor arm in around five minutes, even while double-checking the directions to make sure we were building everything correctly.

First Impressions

We could tell out of the box that this arm is designed for a heavier monitor (Currently using a display that weighs just over 21 lbs), so we chose to attach it to the most heavily-used desk in our office space.

We wanted something that we knew would allow for easy monitor swapping – as we change out monitors pretty frequently in our line of work (so we were thrilled to see the quick-release VESA mount allowing for easy removal of the monitor from the arm) – while still looking clean and ergonomically correct. The base, at first glance, seemed rather large, with a substantial clamp - however, after attaching it to our desk, we understood the scale and no longer felt like it was oversized.

Specs Screen Size: 32 - 49 inches Support for up to 39.6 lbs Edge clamp and through-hole mounting options VESA mount Powder-coated aluminum and steel construction Cable management built-in

Design and Build Quality

This model is a single-arm monitor mount, so only supports one monitor, and additionally has one swivel point, unlike some other models. This design breaks down to the ability to have an excellent range of motion for moving your monitor around; however, not as much as if you had a second arm and swivel point.

In Use

Built-in Cable Management (Image credit: Future)

We had the opportunity to try this monitor arm out with a plethora of different products during our testing time. We also currently use it with a 34 inches ultrawide, but it has stood up just fine to monitors ranging from 27 inches to 40 inches, both with 16:9 aspect ratios.

The setup process was about as straightforward as possible:

The cable management solution built into the arm is a great way to hide most cables that need to run up the monitor. On average, a monitor will have a few wires needed; power, display (HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C), and occasionally another cable or two. For our more “extreme” setup, we have power, USB-C, DisplayPort, HDMI, and a USB-A extension to utilize the USB-A ports built into monitors with our computer. All of these cables were able to fit without a problem. The one upsetting part of the cable management offered is that nothing is covering the corner - but this is perhaps understandably tricky.

Mostly hidden behind monitors (Image credit: Future)

Why You Need a Monitor Mount

There are several reasons why you might need a monitor mount. Perhaps you share your office with someone, and you need to be able to adjust the position of your screen so that it's not in their line of sight. Or maybe you have neck or back problems, and you need to be able to adjust the height and angle of your monitor in order to reduce pain. Whatever your reason, a good monitor mount can make your life much easier.

How to Choose the Right Monitor Mount

Not all monitor mounts are created equal. When choosing a monitor mount, it's important to consider the following factors:

Removable VESA Mount (Image credit: Future)

Final Verdict

Despite the cumbersome name, Monoprice's desk mount is an excellent product for the modest price tag. While rated for large displays, it could handle smaller screens just as easily. Plus, it can handle ultrawide monitors, which shows that it can hold some heavy displays. When using those wider screens, the visible cables in the corner are not seen while sitting at the desk, making the one con about this monitor arm irrelevant. Therefore, depending on the screen, this could be a perfect choice.