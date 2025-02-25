The shape of things to come? Nvidia's super fast 800GBps SuperNIC card spied and this Connect X-8 AIB vaguely resembles a GPU

Nvidia's ConnectX-8 features a GPU-inspired design for networking

ConnectX-8 delivers an impressive 800Gbps throughput capability

Requires PCIe Gen6 x16 for optimal performance

Nvidia has unveiled the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC, a new card whichcomes with an 800Gbps capability, doubling the 400Gbps recorded for its predecessor.

The design of this card is a departure from conventional network interface cards (NICs) as it looks more like traditional GPUs, with the ConnectX-8 seemingly set to focus on enhancing airflow and cooling efficiency with its low-profile design, backplate and advanced internal layout.

This device also comes with a large connector on the back, which suggests the potential for multi-host cable connections, possibly linking to additional CPUs or functioning as a PCIe switch output.

Multi-host connections and flexibility

The ConnectX-8 SuperNIC is a single-port card that delivers high bandwidth which necessitates advanced PCIe connectivity.

Specifically, it requires either PCIe Gen6 x16 or two Gen5 x16 links to operate effectively, suggesting the card's performance exceeds what a single CPU can handle. This capability aligns with the need for robust connectivity in Nvidia's Grace platforms, where the ConnectX-8 serves as a critical component for auxiliary connections due to the limitations of Grace CPUs.

By integrating these NICs, Nvidia minimizes reliance on Broadcom products, enhancing system efficiency and flexibility.

Unlike older NIC designs that typically feature bulky heatsinks and a more utilitarian aesthetic, the ConnectX-8 showcases a sleek backplate and overall factor reminiscent of modern GPUs.

The introduction of the ConnectX-8 does not seem to be merely about aesthetics, as it suggests Nvidia has a broader vision for AI infrastructure. By aligning its networking products with GPU-like designs, the company likely aims to streamline its integration within data centers while delivering high-performance capabilities essential for AI workloads.