Valve advises full system reset if you've downloaded this Steam game containing malware

Valve is warning users to check for malware or reset their PC

PirateFi was taken off Steam just days after it launched

Other games are also being infected with malware

Valve has started to contact suspected victims that they may have been the subject of a cyberattack just days after removing PirateFi from Steam after discovering it contained suspected malware files.

The game, which was released on February 6, was taken down by Valve within a week because they suspected that the game’s developer “uploaded builds that contained suspected malware.”

Although the number of affected users is believed to be very small, Valve is still recommending that anybody who installed the game perform a full PC reset, just in case.

Some Steam users might have to perform a full system reset

Valve has emailed users who played the game, advising them to run a full system scan and check for unexpected software and downloads.

The email, shared by SteamDB on X, reads: “The builds containing the suspected malware have been removed from Steam, but we strongly encourage you to run a full-system scan using an anti-virus product that you trust or use regularly… You may also consider fully reformatting your operating system to ensure that no malicious software remains on your machine.”

Valve specifically targeted users who played PirateFi (3476470) on Steam “while these builds were active,” stating that it’s “likely” that malicious files launched on victims’ computers.

The game’s community page also reveals suspicions around the game, with some suers stating that it wouldn’t launch or that there were too many bugs.

It’s unclear whether the malware was present at the time of launch or whether it was introduced in an update after the game was approved, but it marks an ongoing trend of increasing instances of malware attacks in games, with Cities: Skylines 2 recently being targeted, too.