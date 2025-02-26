US hit with over 1.9 billion malware threats last year - here's how to stay safe

NordVPN research reveals billions of malware incidents in 2024

Almost 85,000 fake Google URLs were identified

Phishing remains a serious problem, so be on your guard

The US saw 1.9 billion malware incidents in 2024, new research has claimed, showing the huge scale of the cybersecurity problem facing businesses and consumers alike.

Research from NordVPN also discovered almost 85,000 fake URLs impersonating Google websites and services - and takes the spot as the scammer’s favorite, with Facebook taking second place with 6,000 fake URLs, and Microsoft in third with 5,000.

Interestingly, NordVPN blocked over 1.5 billion malware infection attempts from video hosting sites alone - so be careful with those dodgy streaming site ads.

Phishing is king

The malicious URLs are part of a phishing scam, in which the sites are impersonated as part of a credential harvesting scheme. The social engineering attacks will prompt users to click links, enter their details, or hand over their sensitive information.

These will try to scare victims by making them think their accounts have been compromised or that their details are needed for a reset - before delivering the malware.

This tactic isn’t unusual, we’ve recently seen Microsoft authentication systems spoofed via phishing attacks, and this is a fairly common tactic amongst cybercriminals.

“In fact, the majority of all phishing attacks use around 300 brand names for deception. The brands themselves are not at fault – such fakes hurt their reputation as well, forcing companies to actively hunt them down,” says Adrianus Warmenhoven, a cybersecurity advisor at NordVPN.

Experts recommend being very careful when opening unexpected communications, especially avoiding any unsolicited links, and verifying all downloads. This research does outline the dangers of visiting unsafe websites, so its always good advice to avoid these, especially when using a company device which stores sensitive information.