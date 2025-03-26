Top home hardware firm data leak could see millions of customers affected

News
By published

Sydney Tools kept a huge database unprotected and accessible from the internet

Data leak
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
  • Cybernews found a major database belonging to Sydney Tools left unsecured online
  • It exposed employee and customer data
  • As many as 34 million orders could be exposed

Millions of Australians (and possibly others) may have had their sensitive information exposed on the internet due to a leak from a major retailer.

Researchers from Cybernews uncovered a huge exposed Clickhouse database belonging to Sydney Tools, an Australian retailer specializing in power tools, hand tools, and industrial equipment for tradespeople and DIY enthusiasts.

The database reportedly contains entries belonging to both Sydney Tools employees (current and former), and customers.

Monitor your credit score with TransUnion starting at $29.95/month

Monitor your credit score with TransUnion starting at $29.95/month

TransUnion is a credit monitoring service that helps you stay on top of your financial health. With real-time alerts, credit score tracking, and identity theft protection, it ensures you never miss important changes. You'll benefit from a customizable online interface with clear insights into your credit profile. Businesses also benefit from TransUnion’s advanced risk assessment tools.

Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

View Deal

Millions of customers

For employees, there are more than 5,000 entries containing full names, branches of employment, salaries, and sales targets. Since Sydney Tools apparently has around 1,000 employees, it’s safe to assume that the majority of entries in this category fall on former employees.

While payment or banking information was not exposed here, there are still plenty of “ingredients” for a dangerous phishing, or identity theft cocktail .

Employees aside, the leaked database also spilled more than 34 million online purchase records.

These contained people’s names, email addresses, home addresses, phone numbers, and ordered items, which makes this part of the leak objectively worse.

“The leaked data is sensitive as it included extensive personally identifiable information in large volumes, as well as sensitive information regarding which customers purchased expensive items, and the salaries of their employees,” the researchers said.

The Cybernews report was published in late March, 2025 and said that, at press time, the archive was still exposed on the internet and leaking data. The researchers said they tried to get in touch with Sydney Tools to get them to close the archive, but were unsuccessful.

Unprotected databases remain one of the biggest causes of data leaks today.

Sydney Tools offers a wide range of products from major brands, including tools for construction, automotive, and woodworking applications. The company operates both online and through physical stores across Australia.

You might also like

Sead Fadilpašić

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Security
Data leak
Top home hardware firm data leak could see millions of customers affected
Representational image depecting cybersecurity protection
Third-party security issues could be the biggest threat facing your business
A stylized depiction of a padlocked WiFi symbol sitting in the centre of an interlocking vault.
Broadcom warns of worrying security flaws affecting VMware tools
Android Logo
Devious new Android malware uses a Microsoft tool to avoid being spotted
URL phishing
HaveIBeenPwned owner suffers phishing attack that stole his Mailchimp mailing list
Ransomware
Cl0p resurgence drives ransomware attacks to new highs in 2025
Latest in News
An image of Pro-Ject&#039;s Flatten it closed and opened
Pro-Ject’s new vinyl flattener will fix any warped LPs you inadvertently buy on Record Store Day
EA Sports F1 25 promotional image featuring drivers Oscar Piastri, Carlos Sainz and Oliver Bearman.
F1 25 has been officially announced, with this year's entry marking a return for Braking Point and a 'significant overhaul' for My Team mode
Garmin clippd integration
Garmin's golf watches just got a big software integration upgrade to help you improve your game
Robert Downey Jr reveals himself as Doctor Doom to a delighted crowd at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
Marvel is currently making a major announcement about Avengers: Doomsday's cast on YouTube, and I think it's going to be a long-winded reveal
Samsung QN90F on yellow background
Samsung announces US prices for its 2025 mini-LED TV lineup, and it’s good and bad news
Nintendo Switch Lite
Forget the Nintendo Switch 2, the original Switch is getting one last hurrah in a surprise Nintendo Direct tomorrow
More about security
Representational image depecting cybersecurity protection

Third-party security issues could be the biggest threat facing your business
Android Logo

Devious new Android malware uses a Microsoft tool to avoid being spotted
An image of Pro-Ject&#039;s Flatten it closed and opened

Pro-Ject’s new vinyl flattener will fix any warped LPs you inadvertently buy on Record Store Day
See more latest
Most Popular
An image of Pro-Ject&#039;s Flatten it closed and opened
Pro-Ject’s new vinyl flattener will fix any warped LPs you inadvertently buy on Record Store Day
Canon EOS R50 V on a wooden table, alongside the EOS R50
I tried Canon's two new vlogging cameras – here's why the EOS R50 V offers better video value
Canon RF 20mm F1.4L VCM lens on a wooden table, alongside three other Canon hybrid prime lenses
Canon’s new 20mm f/1.4 lens could be the ultimate wide-angle prime for astro photography and video work, but its pricey
EA Sports F1 25 promotional image featuring drivers Oscar Piastri, Carlos Sainz and Oliver Bearman.
F1 25 has been officially announced, with this year's entry marking a return for Braking Point and a 'significant overhaul' for My Team mode
Garmin clippd integration
Garmin's golf watches just got a big software integration upgrade to help you improve your game
Samsung QN90F on yellow background
Samsung announces US prices for its 2025 mini-LED TV lineup, and it’s good and bad news
Microsoft Copiot Studio deep reasoning and agent flows
Microsoft reveals OpenAI-powered Copilot AI agents to bosot your work research and data analysis
Nissan 2026 line-up
Nissan is back to its bold best with new EV lineup that's led by a third-generation Leaf – and yes, it's an SUV
Nintendo Switch Lite
Forget the Nintendo Switch 2, the original Switch is getting one last hurrah in a surprise Nintendo Direct tomorrow
Image of Naoe in AC Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows best graphics settings for PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X