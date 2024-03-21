Proton Pass adds passkey support for all users - even those who don't pay

Proton Pass has become the latest password manager to add passkey support, with a few idiosyncratic twists to its adoption.

Proton is claiming that its implementation is unique as it offers passwordless credential creation to free users as well as paying customers. It is also available on all platforms immediately, and like the manager itself, it's open source.

The Swiss firm is relatively new to password management, but it is well-established in the privacy space, particularly its secure email service, Proton Mail. It claims that its password manager incorporates the same company ethos.

Passkeys for all

Passkeys are the new passwordless solution developed by the FIDO Alliance, a cross-industry association featuring big tech board members, such as Apple, Google and Microsoft.

They allow users to login to certain supported services and websites without a password. Typically, all that is required to authenticate a login is the biometric data stored on a mobile device, such as a fingerprint or face scan. A PIN can also be used, as can FIDO2-complaint security keys.

Passkeys in Proton Pass can be shared just like passwords. The firm also claims that since its manager is developed using Rust on all platforms, this "ensures consistent behavior and top-notch security and performance across all user devices, mitigating risks of passkey corruption."

Proton also adds that it "believes in privacy and security features being accessible to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay, or which device or operating system they use."

It further claims that the rushed rollout of passkey support in other managers "has resulted in confusing and suboptimal user experience and varied availability on different apps, devices, and pricing tiers. Proton Pass reimagines the functionality to make it as accessible as possible, releasing the feature across all Proton Pass apps and platforms."

Passkeys will be available to all users, including those with Proton Pass for Business, right away, with clients updating automatically to add the feature. Currently, users cannot yet login into Proton Pass itself with a passkey.