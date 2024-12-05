Pegasus spyware is still targeting top business leaders

iVerify has asked volunteers to scan devices for spyware

Of the 2,500 scanned, 7 were infected

The Pegasus spyware found is notoriously used against high-value targets

Spyware risks have been rising fast in recent years, and although security firms always advise caution, the consensus has been that only a very small number of people are affected by the attacks.

However, new research from iVerify shows that high-powered spyware may be more common than previously thought. The mobile security firm scanned the devices of 2,500 users who volunteered to use the iVerify Mobile Threat Hunting feature - and seven instances of high-powered Pegasus spyware were discovered.

This might not seem like a high number, or even a high percentage, but at a rate of 2.5 infected devices per 1,000 scans - this is "far higher than any previously published reports," iVerify confirmed.

High risk targets

Given the nature of the spyware and threat detection users, Mobile Threat Hunting software users are more likely to be those who are at a higher risk of spyware, such as government officials, journalists, and corporate executives.

The Pegasus software was developed by the Israeli NSO group in 2011, and can be used to remotely surveil individuals on both Android and iPhone devices. The spyware has been linked to so many instances to target political opponents, journalists, and dissidents, that the US halted the visas of anyone involved in its misuse earlier this year.

By offering a mobile threat scanner, iVerify is working to ‘democratize’ the mobile threat landscape, hoping to reveal the true scope of malware and protect mobile users.

“Traditional security models fail to capture the nuanced threats facing mobile devices.” iVerify confirmed in a statement.

“In the past, Pegasus detections have been rare due to a lack of effective detection solutions, but with improved detection and remediation methods, we believe there is more compromise than is currently understood.”