Over 400 million unwanted and malicious emails were received by businesses in 2024

News
By Contributions from published

A zero-trust mindset is essential

Best email services: image of email with one unread message alert
(Image credit: Future)
  • Report finds reverse proxy attacks bypass 2FA, exploiting trust in fake logins
  • Phishing remains dominant, accounting for a third of all attacks
  • Malicious URLs surge, comprising 22.7% of cyberattack strategies

Cybercriminals are continually evolving their tactics, and email remains a primary vector for attacks, with new research from Hornetsecurity highlighting several alarming trends, including the rise of malicious emails and sophisticated credential theft tactics.

In 2024, businesses worldwide received 20.5 billion emails, of which a staggering 36.9% were unwanted. Alarmingly, 2.3% of these - 427.8 million - contained malicious content.

Phishing attacks accounted for a third of all cyber-attacks, highlighting the ongoing challenge of safeguarding organizations from deceptive social engineering tactics.

The rise of reverse-proxy credential theft

Malicious attachments have seen a decline, though a new threat, reverse proxy credential theft, is emerging,

These sophisticated attacks leverage social engineering and malicious links rather than attachments to deceive users. Victims are redirected to fake login pages that mimic trusted sites, capturing their credentials in real time.

Remarkably, these methods can bypass two-factor authenticator apps (2FA). Tools like Evilginx enable attackers to create convincing fake login portals, making it easier to steal sensitive information. Malicious URLs now account for 22.7% of attacks, reflecting a significant surge since 2023.

The report shows a decline in the overall threat index for most industries compared to 2023. However, targeted attacks persist across all sectors, with mining, entertainment, and manufacturing identified as high-risk industries.

Ransomware attacks and double-extortion scams are particularly prevalent in these areas. Brand impersonation also remains a popular tactic among cybercriminals. Shipping companies like DHL and FedEx were the most impersonated brands, while DocuSign, Facebook, Mastercard, and Netflix saw attempts more than double compared to 2023.

To counter these attacks, organizations must implement advanced email filtering systems, adopt multi-layered authentication mechanisms resistant to 2FA bypassing, and prioritize employee cybersecurity training courses to recognize phishing tactics.

"These findings highlight both progress and new challenges in the fight against cyber threats," said Daniel Hofmann, Hornetsecurity CEO.

"While it’s encouraging to see some consistency in attack methods, for defensive purposes, the shift toward more targeted social engineering tactics means businesses must stay vigilant. With over 427 million malicious emails still reaching inboxes, it’s clear that cybersecurity strategies must evolve to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated threats."

"In 2025, organizations must prioritize basic security practices and embrace a zero-trust mindset to tackle vulnerabilities head-on and foster a strong security culture."

"Building a well-defended business isn’t possible without engaging everyone—helping them understand how cybersecurity impacts them personally and why their role is essential to keeping threats at bay. By working with trusted vendors, companies can not only protect themselves but also tap into expert knowledge that elevates their overall cybersecurity strategy.”

You might also like

Efosa Udinmwen
Efosa Udinmwen
Freelance Journalist

Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Fraude en ligne phishing
Phishing clicks nearly tripled in 2024 as criminals aim for smarter attacks
Russian flag on a laptop
Hackers are using Russian domains to launch complex document-based phishing attacks
Fraud
Hackers are tricking victims into scam-yourself attacks with fake tutorials, CAPTCHAs, and updates
A digital representation of a lock
Exploits on the rise: How defenders can combat sophisticated threat actors
A fish hook is lying across a computer keyboard, representing a phishing attack on a computer system
Everything you need to know about phishing
Computer Hacked, System Error, Virus, Cyber attack, Malware Concept. Danger Symbol
Help! We're drowning in email spam, it's about to get worse and there's nothing we can do to stop it
Latest in Security
Data Breach
Thousands of healthcare records exposed online, including private patient information
China
Juniper patches security flaws which could have let hackers take over your router
Representational image depecting cybersecurity protection
GitLab has patched a host of worrying security issues
Ai tech, businessman show virtual graphic Global Internet connect Chatgpt Chat with AI, Artificial Intelligence.
AI agents can be hijacked to write and send phishing attacks
China
Volt Typhoon threat group had access to American utility networks for the best part of a year
Abstract image of cyber security in action.
MassJacker malware targets those looking for pirated software
Latest in News
Super Mario Odyssey
ChatGPT is the ultimate gaming tool - here's 4 ways you can use AI to help with your next playthrough
Ray-Ban smart glasses with the Cpperni logo, an LED array, and a MacBook Air with M4 next to ecah other.
ICYMI: the week's 7 biggest tech stories from Twitter's massive outage to iRobot's impressive new Roombas
Brad Pitt looks over his right shoulder with &#039;F1&#039; written behind him
Apple Original Films will take you behind-the-scenes of a racing cockpit in this new thrilling F1 movie trailer
AI writer
Coding AI tells developer to write it himself
Reacher looking down at another character from the Prime Video TV series Reacher
Reacher season 3 becomes Prime Video’s biggest returning show thanks to Hollywood’s biggest heavyweight
Finger Presses Orange Button Domain Name Registration on Black Keyboard Background. Closeup View
I visited the world’s first registered .com domain – and you won’t believe what it’s offering today
More about security
Data Breach

Thousands of healthcare records exposed online, including private patient information
Ai tech, businessman show virtual graphic Global Internet connect Chatgpt Chat with AI, Artificial Intelligence.

AI agents can be hijacked to write and send phishing attacks
The X logo next to a silhouette of Elon Musk

Who was really behind the massive X cyberattack? Here’s what experts say about Elon Musk’s claims
See more latest
Most Popular
The X logo next to a silhouette of Elon Musk
Who was really behind the massive X cyberattack? Here’s what experts say about Elon Musk’s claims
Ray-Ban smart glasses with the Cpperni logo, an LED array, and a MacBook Air with M4 next to ecah other.
ICYMI: the week's 7 biggest tech stories from Twitter's massive outage to iRobot's impressive new Roombas
A hand reaching out to touch a futuristic rendering of an AI processor.
Researchers want to embrace Arm's celebrated paradigm for a universal generative AI processor; a puzzling MEGA.mini core architecture
Finger Presses Orange Button Domain Name Registration on Black Keyboard Background. Closeup View
I visited the world’s first registered .com domain – and you won’t believe what it’s offering today
Super Mario Odyssey
ChatGPT is the ultimate gaming tool - here's 4 ways you can use AI to help with your next playthrough
Nokia 5G 360 Camera
This is the world's first 8K 5G 360 degrees camera - and it is also weatherproof
AI writer
Coding AI tells developer to write it himself
Data Breach
Thousands of healthcare records exposed online, including private patient information
Brad Pitt looks over his right shoulder with &#039;F1&#039; written behind him
Apple Original Films will take you behind-the-scenes of a racing cockpit in this new thrilling F1 movie trailer
Google Messages update
Google Messages could soon follow WhatsApp with an upgrade that makes it much easier to join group chats