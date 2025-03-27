NYU website defaced as hacker leaks info on a million students

The NYU website was recently defaced to show data alleging racism in the university

The files exposed sensitive information on millions of students

The university's IT team mitigated the attack within three hours

A hacking group calling itself “Computer Niggy Exploitation” has struck the website of New York University (NYU) in an attempt to expose the university’s alleged racism - but has also exposed sensitive information on millions of NYU applicants.

The NYU website was defaced, and instead of the usual homepage, displayed three charts showing what the group claims to be NYU’s average admitted SAT scores, ACT scores, and GPAs for the 2024-2025 cycle.

The group reminded that the Supreme Court killed “affirmative action” back in 2023, but the NYU “continued anyway”, and that the data shows that the average admitted test scores and GPAs for Asian and Caucasian applicants were higher, compared to Hispanic and Black applicants.

Monitor your credit score with TransUnion starting at $29.95/month TransUnion is a credit monitoring service that helps you stay on top of your financial health. With real-time alerts, credit score tracking, and identity theft protection, it ensures you never miss important changes. You'll benefit from a customizable online interface with clear insights into your credit profile. Businesses also benefit from TransUnion’s advanced risk assessment tools. Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

Sensitive data leaks

Affirmative action is a policy designed to promote opportunities for historically marginalized groups, particularly in education and employment, by considering factors like race or gender in admissions and hiring decisions.

In the US, the Supreme Court effectively ended race-based affirmative action in college admissions on June 29, 2023, with its ruling in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina.

But here is where it gets even worse. The four CSV files that were accessible on the website revealed NYU admissions data since 1989, including 3 million admitted students’ applications, demographic data, city, zip codes, and citizenships. Furthermore, the CSVs also showed Common Application data with information such as rejected students, financial aid, Early Decision students, and information on siblings and parents.

The Record says that the group tried to redact the files so that the students couldn’t be identified, but failed. Full names, addresses, phone numbers, grade point averages, email addresses, were all exposed.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The defacement lasted for approximately two hours, after which the university’s IT team managed to regain control.