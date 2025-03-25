Multiple H3C Magic routers hit by critical severity remote command injection, with no fix in sight
Several H3C routers have critical vulnerabilities
- Several H3C Magic router models have critical vulnerabilities
- The vulnerabilities allow for privilege escalation and command injection
- No patch has so far been issued for the vulnerabilities
Several H3C Magic router models are vulnerable to command injection attacks that can be launched remotely, according to several new critical CVE listings on the NIST National Vulnerability Database.
A total of 8 vulnerabilities have been listed across 5 different models of H3C Magic router, with all currently scoring an 8.8 on the severity score.
The affected models in question are the H3C Magic NX15, Magic NX30 Pro, Magic NX400, Magic R3010, and Magic BE18000.
Routers vulnerable to command injection
The vulnerabilities are tracked as CVE-2025-2725-through-2732 and allow an attacker to send a specially crafted POST packet or request without authorization to vulnerable APIs in order to obtain the highest privileges available on the device.
The POST packets and requests are designed to trigger specific handler functions within the API files, allowing an attacker to use the backtick (`) - which isn’t filtered as a dangerous character - for command injection with the highest privileges.
Several of the vulnerable routes contain functions to check for dangerous characters such as semicolons, but it appears that the backtick was not included as a dangerous character allowing the attack to bypass these functions.
For the H3C Magic NX15, CVE-2025-2725 allows an attacker to use the body of a POST request to trigger the FCGI_UserLogin function, starting a cascade of functions that results in the attacker being able to remotely execute commands, again using the unfiltered backtick. The attacker can then log in as the root user without using a password and access a root shell.
NVD contacted H3C prior to listing the CVE disclosures, but received no response. Currently, no patch has been issued to address the vulnerabilities. The full list of vulnerabilities can be found here.
Benedict has been writing about security issues for over 7 years, first focusing on geopolitics and international relations while at the University of Buckingham. During this time he studied BA Politics with Journalism, for which he received a second-class honours (upper division), then continuing his studies at a postgraduate level, achieving a distinction in MA Security, Intelligence and Diplomacy. Upon joining TechRadar Pro as a Staff Writer, Benedict transitioned his focus towards cybersecurity, exploring state-sponsored threat actors, malware, social engineering, and national security. Benedict is also an expert on B2B security products, including firewalls, antivirus, endpoint security, and password management.
