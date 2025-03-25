Multiple H3C Magic routers hit by critical severity remote command injection, with no fix in sight

News
By published

Several H3C routers have critical vulnerabilities

Insecure network with several red platforms connected through glowing data lines and a black hat hacker symbol
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
  • Several H3C Magic router models have critical vulnerabilities
  • The vulnerabilities allow for privilege escalation and command injection
  • No patch has so far been issued for the vulnerabilities

Several H3C Magic router models are vulnerable to command injection attacks that can be launched remotely, according to several new critical CVE listings on the NIST National Vulnerability Database.

A total of 8 vulnerabilities have been listed across 5 different models of H3C Magic router, with all currently scoring an 8.8 on the severity score.

The affected models in question are the H3C Magic NX15, Magic NX30 Pro, Magic NX400, Magic R3010, and Magic BE18000.

Routers vulnerable to command injection

The vulnerabilities are tracked as CVE-2025-2725-through-2732 and allow an attacker to send a specially crafted POST packet or request without authorization to vulnerable APIs in order to obtain the highest privileges available on the device.

The POST packets and requests are designed to trigger specific handler functions within the API files, allowing an attacker to use the backtick (`) - which isn’t filtered as a dangerous character - for command injection with the highest privileges.

Several of the vulnerable routes contain functions to check for dangerous characters such as semicolons, but it appears that the backtick was not included as a dangerous character allowing the attack to bypass these functions.

For the H3C Magic NX15, CVE-2025-2725 allows an attacker to use the body of a POST request to trigger the FCGI_UserLogin function, starting a cascade of functions that results in the attacker being able to remotely execute commands, again using the unfiltered backtick. The attacker can then log in as the root user without using a password and access a root shell.

NVD contacted H3C prior to listing the CVE disclosures, but received no response. Currently, no patch has been issued to address the vulnerabilities. The full list of vulnerabilities can be found here.

You might also like

Benedict Collins
Benedict Collins
Staff Writer (Security)

Benedict has been writing about security issues for over 7 years, first focusing on geopolitics and international relations while at the University of Buckingham. During this time he studied BA Politics with Journalism, for which he received a second-class honours (upper division), then continuing his studies at a postgraduate level, achieving a distinction in MA Security, Intelligence and Diplomacy. Upon joining TechRadar Pro as a Staff Writer, Benedict transitioned his focus towards cybersecurity, exploring state-sponsored threat actors, malware, social engineering, and national security. Benedict is also an expert on B2B security products, including firewalls, antivirus, endpoint security, and password management.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
An image of network security icons for a network encircling a digital blue earth.
Industrial networks exposed to attack by faulty Moxa devices
China
Juniper patches security flaws which could have let hackers take over your router
China
Chinese hackers targeting Juniper Networks routers, so patch now
Cyber-security
Juniper Session Smart routers have a critical flaw, so patch now
MediaTek
MediaTek reveals host of security vulnerabilities, so patch now
A stylized depiction of a padlocked WiFi symbol sitting in the centre of an interlocking vault.
Juniper VPN gateways targeted by stealthy "magic" malware
Latest in Security
Insecure network with several red platforms connected through glowing data lines and a black hat hacker symbol
Multiple H3C Magic routers hit by critical severity remote command injection, with no fix in sight
Microsoft
"Another pair of eyes" - Microsoft launches all-new Security Copilot Agents to give security teams the upper hand
Lock on Laptop Screen
Medusa ransomware is able to disable anti-malware tools, so be on your guard
An abstract image of digital security.
Fake file converters are stealing info, pushing ransomware, FBI warns
Insecure network with several red platforms connected through glowing data lines and a black hat hacker symbol
Coinbase targeted after recent Github attacks
hacker.jpeg
Key trusted Microsoft platform exploited to enable malware, experts warn
Latest in News
Insecure network with several red platforms connected through glowing data lines and a black hat hacker symbol
Multiple H3C Magic routers hit by critical severity remote command injection, with no fix in sight
Apple Watch Ultra 2 timer
The Apple Watch is getting a sleep alarm upgrade it probably should have had 10 years ago
Nikon Z5
The Nikon Z5 II could land soon – here's what to expect from Nikon's rumored entry-level full-frame camera
Google Pixel Watch 3
Google Pixel Watches hit with delayed notifications, crashing, and performance issues following Wear OS 5.1 update
Zendesk Relate 2025
Zendesk Relate 2025 - everything you need to know as the event unfolds
Disney Plus logo with popcorn
You can finally tell Disney+ to stop bugging you about that terrible Marvel show you regret starting
More about security
An abstract image of digital security.

Fake file converters are stealing info, pushing ransomware, FBI warns
Microsoft

"Another pair of eyes" - Microsoft launches all-new Security Copilot Agents to give security teams the upper hand
Teenager playing on a gaming PC with two monitors

Samsung's OLED monitors are about to get much cheaper - and it's about time
See more latest
Most Popular
Teenager playing on a gaming PC with two monitors
Samsung's OLED monitors are about to get much cheaper - and it's about time
Apple Watch Ultra 2 timer
The Apple Watch is getting a sleep alarm upgrade it probably should have had 10 years ago
Nikon Z5
The Nikon Z5 II could land soon – here's what to expect from Nikon's rumored entry-level full-frame camera
Google Pixel Watch 3
Google Pixel Watches hit with delayed notifications, crashing, and performance issues following Wear OS 5.1 update
Frank Castle pinning Matt Murdock against a locker in Daredevil: Born Again episode 4
What time is Daredevil: Born Again episode 5 going to be released on Disney+?
AMD Ryzen 9950X
I analyzed 25 AMD Zen 4 and Zen 5 CPUs and the Ryzen 9 9900X is the best of them all right now: Here’s why
Ugreen \00d7 Genshin Impact Kinich Collectible Gift Box and exclusive Genshin Impact merchandise.
Ugreen reveals exclusive Genshin Impact collection and they're some of the most eye-catching charging products I've ever used
Zendesk Relate 2025
Zendesk Relate 2025 - everything you need to know as the event unfolds
Google Gemini AI
Gemini can now see your screen and judge your tabs
iFi iDSD Valkyrie in gold, on a beige desk
iFi's iDSD Valkyrie DAC wants to guide your music to the great hall of Valhalla