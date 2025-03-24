Fake file converters are stealing info, pushing ransomware, FBI warns

The FBI warns about web-based file conversion projects being malicious

Some are dropping malware, others stealing sensitive data

FBI urges victims to report the attacks

Free online file converters, joiners, and similar productivity tools are actually covers for data scraping and malware/ransomware distribution campaigns, the FBI is warning.

The Bureau's warning says its Denver Field Office agents are “increasingly seeing a scam involving free online document converter tools.”

In the warning, the law enforcement agency also urged victims to come forward and report instances of this scam.

Reporting the scam

“To conduct this scheme, cyber criminals across the globe are using any type of free document converter or downloader tool. This might be a website claiming to convert one type of file to another, such as a .doc file to a .pdf file. It might also claim to combine files, such as joining multiple .jpg files into one .pdf file. The suspect program might claim to be an MP3 or MP4 downloading tool.”

The worst part is that the tools work as intended, and the victims will still get the files they were looking for.

However, they will also get a piece of malware downloaded to their computer, or the files they uploaded for conversion/joining will be scrapped for information.

The FBI says the tools can scrape the submitted files for personal identifying information, such as social security numbers, dates of birth, and phone numbers, banking information, cryptocurrency information (seed phrases, wallet addresses, etc.), email addresses, and passwords.

“The best way to thwart these fraudsters is to educate people so they don’t fall victim to these fraudsters in the first place,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek.

“If you or someone you know has been affected by this scheme, we encourage you to make a report and take actions to protect your assets. Every day, we are working to hold these scammers accountable and provide victims with the resources they need.”

The FBI urges victims to report these scams to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.