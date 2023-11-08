Juniper Networks unveils industry-first distributed security services architecture

Juniper Networks has announced new products and features for its Connected Security portfolio, making extending security services and Zero Trust policies across distributed data centers even easier.

The new products are called Juniper Connected Security Distributed Services Architecture, and they integrate the company’s unified security management paradigm with proprietary routing and AI-predictive threat prevention.

As a result, data centers can experience improved operational simplicity and scale.

Threat prevention and firewalls

The products fully decouple the forwarding and security services layers that usually come in a single firewall appliance.

“By decoupling these layers, customers can utilize their existing Juniper MX series routers as an intelligent forwarding engine and load balancer,” the company says. “This unique design gives customers independent scaling flexibility without chassis limitations, multi-path resiliency and cost efficiency.”

As for AI-predictive threat prevention, Juniper says it is capable of automatically generating custom signatures unique to the customer’s environment, by using a proxy-less architecture. “Coupled with AI, customers gain even more effective malware prevention at line rate,” Juniper explains.

Furthermore, the enhanced URL filtering solution grants more granular control, as users get to choose between more than 200 categories, and up to 200 languages. Consequently, users will be able to spot threats on endpoints faster, and free valuable time for their security pros to focus on more strategic tasks.

Finally, the company announced four new high-performance firewall platforms with a “compact footprint” that will cut down on costs, space, and energy consumption. These are SRX1600, SRX2300, SRX4300, SRX4700, which are 1RU in size, scale up to 1.4 Tbps, and include built-in Zero Trust capabilities.

The firewalls also come with wire-speed MACsec and natively embedded TPM 2.0 chips, as well as cryptographically signed device IDs.

“These new firewalls, like the whole SRX family, support industry-standard EVPN-VXLAN Type 5 integration, providing full fabric awareness to security operators and allowing them to respond to threats faster,” Juniper concludes.