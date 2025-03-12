“It’s made our jobs harder, not easier” - ThreatLocker CEO Danny Jenkins on AI

Features
By published

AI can't fight AI – but zero-trust security can

ThreatLocker CEO Danny Jenkins speaking at ZTW25
(Image credit: ThreatLocker)

Artificial intelligence has been a double-edged sword for the cybersecurity industry – although it promises to help researchers and experts detect threats more quickly, it has also reduced the barrier to entry for even more threat actors by democratizing access to malicious code.

At least, that’s what I thought before talking to ThreatLocker CEO Danny Jenkins, who advocates for a zero-trust approach to protecting hardware, infrastructure and networks.

Speaking with me at the company’s annual Zero Trust World event, Jenkins stated: “[AI]’s really bad at preventing.” Chatting with him made me recognize the valuable skills that human workers continue to offer in a post-AI world, introducing me to the concept that generative AI plays a role in some areas of a business, not all.

The age-old battle

“How does it know if it’s an IT management tool or a hacker’s tool? How does it know if it’s a backup tool or a data exfiltration tool?” Jenkins asked. “They both perform the exact same function – AI is really bad at determining intent.”

Ultimately, determining good versus bad in cybersecurity is extremely context-dependent, and ThreatLocker knows this, which is why the company places an emphasis on the need for humans to know what runs in their environment, which makes it easier to spot anomalies.

Although artificial intelligence has been shown to flag some malicious code, attackers can trick AI with a few minor alterations to a malware file’s features to cause it to misclassify a threat as benign.

Anyway, well-funded threat actors, including nation-state groups and advanced persistent threat (APT) groups, will even test their attacks against the latest AI-driven tools in what’s been described as a cat-and-mouse game.

How can AI help cybersecurity strategies?

With rapid AI developments far outpacing legislation and guidance, every day brings a slightly different threat. Without knowing where we stand from one day to the next, ThreatLocker’s advocacy for a zero-trust approach to cybersecurity tackles AI-driven threats from a slightly different perspective.

It was at this point that I started chatting with Jenkins’ colleague, Chief Product Officer Rob Allen, who continued to explore the impact of AI on the industry. “The only skill you need is to ask the right question in the right way and you will get the code or the answer that you need,” he said about AI tools.

Besides the technical element of malicious code, generative AI is also helping threat actors produce content for attacks – be it tens of variations of phishing email copy to avoid some detection tools or fake content for a scam website set up to trick people out of their money or other sensitive data.

A person holding out their hand with a digital AI symbol.

(Image credit: Shutterstock / LookerStudio)

Jenkins, who said AI is mostly just a “buzzword” thrown around for marketing purposes, summarized: “It’s made our jobs harder, not easier.”

The consensus is that AI works best as an assistant for highly skilled IT and cybersecurity teams, and while it does possess some ability to enhance threat detection and response, helping to plug talent shortages, it cannot replace the element of human judgement that’s paramount to effective security.

Looking ahead, there’s no such thing as a magic pill, and even if there were, it sounds like AI just isn’t it. What it has done, though, is added another string to any company’s bow who’s willing to embrace it – combining artificial intelligence with human resources and a default-deny, zero-trust approach provides the most rounded solution.

Craig Hale
Craig Hale

With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Avast cybersecurity
Rise of AI is causing many firms to worry about their cybersecurity
Cartoon Phishing
Hackers use GenAI to attack more frequently and effectively
An AI face in profile against a digital background.
The truth about GenAI security: your business can't afford to “wait and see”
An abstract image of digital security.
Identifying the evolving security threats to AI models
A person holding out their hand with a digital AI symbol.
How will the evolution of AI change its security?
Closing the cybersecurity skills gap
AI security: establishing the first and last layer of defense
Latest in Security
China
Chinese hackers targeting Juniper Networks routers, so patch now
Google Chrome dark mode
Google updates Chrome extension rules to ban affiliate link injection without user action or benefit
Abstract image of robots working in an office environment including creating blueprint of robot arm, making a phone call, and typing on a keyboard
This worrying botnet targets unsecure TP-Link routers - thousands of devices already hacked
Avast cybersecurity
UK cybersecurity sector could be worth £13bn, research shows
An option to add Ambient Music buttons to the iOS 18.4 Control Center.
Apple fixes dangerous zero-day used in attacks against iPhones and iPads
Trump
Hackers are abusing $TRUMP tokens to lure victims in to new phishing scam
Latest in Features
Gemini on a smartphone.
I used Gemini AI to declutter my Gmail inbox and saved myself 5 hours a week – here’s how you can do the same
A representational concept of a social media network
What are data removal services?
Man adjusting settings on Garmin Fenix 6 watch
5 hidden features on your Garmin watch you're probably not using, but should be
Susan holding her baby in Toxic Town.
Netflix's #3 show has a flawless 100% on Rotten Tomatoes – here are 3 more powerful dramas to watch after Toxic Town
Devil May Cry&#039;s Dante has his back to the camera, holding onto a large sword
Netflix's official Devil May Cry trailer features music from my favorite alternative rock band and it's taken me on a serious nostalgia trip
MSI&#039;s four available motherboard sizes
Motherboard sizes explained: which should you buy in 2025?
More about security
China

Chinese hackers targeting Juniper Networks routers, so patch now
Google Chrome dark mode

Google updates Chrome extension rules to ban affiliate link injection without user action or benefit
Lilo &amp; Stitch Official Trailer

Stitch crashes into earth and steals our hearts with the first trailer for the live-action Lilo & Stitch
See more latest
Most Popular
Susan holding her baby in Toxic Town.
Netflix's #3 show has a flawless 100% on Rotten Tomatoes – here are 3 more powerful dramas to watch after Toxic Town
Gemini on a smartphone.
I used Gemini AI to declutter my Gmail inbox and saved myself 5 hours a week – here’s how you can do the same
MSI&#039;s four available motherboard sizes
Motherboard sizes explained: which should you buy in 2025?
A representational concept of a social media network
What are data removal services?
A young man takes a portrait photo with a DSLR.
Sell Smart: Quick, easy, and secure camera gear solutions with MPB
Man adjusting settings on Garmin Fenix 6 watch
5 hidden features on your Garmin watch you're probably not using, but should be
Cara Dutton looks upset as she leans on Jacob Dutton&#039;s shoulder in 1923 season 2.
1923 has taken the reigns as the #1 show on Paramount+ – here are 3 more Westerns with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch next
Devil May Cry&#039;s Dante has his back to the camera, holding onto a large sword
Netflix's official Devil May Cry trailer features music from my favorite alternative rock band and it's taken me on a serious nostalgia trip
TensorPix
What is TensorPix: Everything we know about this AI video and image enhancing tool
Speechify
What is Speechify? Everything we know about the AI text-to-speech tool