France accuses Russian GRU hackers of targeting French organizations

France has accused a Russian hacking group of attacking French firms

The cyber espionage group is said to have hit at least 12 organizations

Geopolitical tensions are exacerbating the issue

The French Foreign ministry has released a statement that accuses Russian cyber espionage group APT28 (AKA Fancy Bear) of being behind at least a dozen breaches of French entities in the last four years, Bleeping Computer reports.

These attacks include incidents targeting defense firms, government agencies, and think tanks. The French foreign ministry argues that these are aimed at destabilizing the state- a tactic Russia has repeatedly leveraged against EU and NATO states, especially since the invasion of Ukraine.

France calls these intrusions “unacceptable” and “unworthy of a permanent member of the UN Security Council.”

Constant pressure

“Since 2021, this modus operandi (MOA) has been used to target or compromise around ten French entities. These entities are key players in the lives of French citizens: public services, private companies, and a sports organization linked to the organization of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games,” the statement confirms (translated by Google).

The statement warns that France and its allies will use all the means at their disposal to “anticipate Russia's malicious behavior in cyberspace, discourage it, and respond to it if necessary.”

Russia’s APT28 group has been observed attacking innocent companies to get access to their neighbors before, exploiting nearby Wi-Fi networks to force entry. Geopolitics plays a huge role in the motivations of these attacks, and given the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and the rise in tensions across the globe, its unlikely these attacks will slow down any time soon.

“APT28 is also used to exert constant pressure on Ukrainian infrastructure in the context of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, particularly when operated by GRU Unit 20728. Numerous European partners have also been targeted by APT28 in recent years. As such, the EU has imposed sanctions on individuals and entities responsible for attacks carried out using this modus operandi,” said the report.

