One of the most powerful ransomware hacks around has been cracked using some serious GPU power

News
By published

It's a little costly, but probably still cheaper than paying the ransom demand

ransomware avast
(Image credit: Avast)
  • A researcher analyzed how Akira operates on Linux and came with a brute-force decryption tool
  • It took $1,200 and three weeks to decrypt a system
  • The tool is available on GitHub now

A security researcher has managed to break Akira’s ransomware encryptor for Linux, with the help of cloud-based compute power.

Security researcher Yohanes Nugroho was recently asked for help by a friend who was struck with Akira. After analyzing the log files, they determined that Akira generates encryption keys using timestamps in nanoseconds.

Nugroho's method is a little costly to retrieve all of the encrypted files, but it should still be cheaper than paying the ransom demand.

Cloud computing to the rescue

An encryption seed is a starting value used to generate encryption keys that lock a victim’s files. It plays a crucial role in the encryption process, often determining how the encryption key is derived. In Akira’s case, the encryptor dynamically generates unique encryption keys for each file, using four timestamp seeds. The keys are then encrypted with RSA-4096 and appended at the end of each encrypted file.

Furthermore, Akira encrypts more files at once through multi-threading.

However, by looking at the logs, the researcher was able to determine when the ransomware ran, and through metadata, he determined the encryption completion time. He was then able to create a brute-force tool that can discover the key for each individual file. Running the tool on-prem was deemed inefficient, since both RTX 3060 and RTC 3090 took too long.

The researcher then opted for RunPod & Vast.ai cloud GPU services, which provided enough computing power at the right price to make the process viable. He used 16 RTX 4090 GPUs to brute-force the decryption key in roughly 10 hours. Depending on the number of locked files, the entire process can take less, or more time.

In total, the project took three weeks, and $1,200, but the system was saved, BleepingComputer reports. The decryptor is available on GitHub, and the researcher added that the code can probably be optimized to run even better. It is worth noting that before running any such experiment, victims should first create backups of their files, in case anything goes awry.

Via BleepingComputer

You might also like

TOPICS
Sead Fadilpašić

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
ransomware avast
Hackers spotted using unsecured webcam to launch cyberattack
A laptop with a red screen with a white skull on it with the message: &quot;RANSOMWARE. All your files are encrypted.&quot;
AWS S3 feature abused by ransomware hackers to encrypt storage buckets
Computer Hacked, System Error, Virus, Cyber attack, Malware Concept. Danger Symbol
Interlock ransomware attacks highlight need for greater security standards on critical infrastructure
Optical system for data encryption
Is it quantum-resistant? Researchers create 'uncrackable' encryption system by pairing AI and holograms produced by laser
ransomware avast
AI is helping hackers get access to systems quicker than ever before
Hands typing on a keyboard surrounded by security icons
35 years on: The history and evolution of ransomware
Latest in Security
ransomware avast
One of the most powerful ransomware hacks around has been cracked using some serious GPU power
person at a computer
Many workers are overconfident at spotting phishing attacks
A fish hook is lying across a computer keyboard, representing a phishing attack on a computer system
Microsoft 365 accounts are under attack from new malware spoofing popular work apps
Data Breach
Thousands of healthcare records exposed online, including private patient information
China
Juniper patches security flaws which could have let hackers take over your router
Representational image depecting cybersecurity protection
GitLab has patched a host of worrying security issues
Latest in News
European Union technical background
EU tech companies push for digital sovereignty, reducing reliance on US and others
ransomware avast
One of the most powerful ransomware hacks around has been cracked using some serious GPU power
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic
Knights of the Old Republic remake developer Saber Interactive states all its projects are 'still in development'
google nest
Google is slowly phasing out its Assistant helper to make room for Gemini's reign in smartphones - here’s how it’s doing the same for smart home devices
Renault 5 Turbo 3E
Renault unveils its wildest EV to date and it comes with in-wheel motors and a rally-style vertical handbrake for drifting
Circular smart ring
Circular's new smart ring is getting blood pressure and blood glucose monitoring before the Apple Watch
More about security
A fish hook is lying across a computer keyboard, representing a phishing attack on a computer system

Microsoft 365 accounts are under attack from new malware spoofing popular work apps
person at a computer

Many workers are overconfident at spotting phishing attacks
A fish hook is lying across a computer keyboard, representing a phishing attack on a computer system

Microsoft 365 accounts are under attack from new malware spoofing popular work apps
See more latest
Most Popular
A fish hook is lying across a computer keyboard, representing a phishing attack on a computer system
Microsoft 365 accounts are under attack from new malware spoofing popular work apps
Snap Spectacles 5
Latest Snap Spectacles update teases an exciting AR future that I can't wait for
Renault 5 Turbo 3E
Renault unveils its wildest EV to date and it comes with in-wheel motors and a rally-style vertical handbrake for drifting
3D version of the Adobe logo
Adobe Summit 2025 - all the news and updates as it happens
google nest
Google is slowly phasing out its Assistant helper to make room for Gemini's reign in smartphones - here’s how it’s doing the same for smart home devices
European Union technical background
EU tech companies push for digital sovereignty, reducing reliance on US and others
Gemini on a mobile phone.
Worryingly, Google Gemini’s new AI image generation features can be used to remove watermarks from images and I'm concerned
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic
Knights of the Old Republic remake developer Saber Interactive states all its projects are 'still in development'
Percy walks into a forest camp in Percy Jackson and the Olympians&#039; Disney Plus series
Disney+ renews Percy Jackson and the Olympians for season 3, unleashing an epic new odyssey based on the The Titan's Curse
Circular smart ring
Circular's new smart ring is getting blood pressure and blood glucose monitoring before the Apple Watch