Cisco patches critical security issues, so update now
Two critical-severity flaws recently addressed in Cisco Identity Services Engine
- Cisco releases fix for two flaws in Identity Services Engine
- The flaws allowed for remote code execution, sensitive data exfiltration, and more
- The first clean version of Identity Services Engine is 3.4
Cisco has released patches for two critical-severity vulnerabilities plaguing its Identity Services Engine (ISE) solution. Since the flaws can be abused to run arbitrary commands and steal sensitive information, Cisco urged its users to apply the fixes as soon as possible.
In a security advisory, the networking giant first said it patched a “deserialization of user-supplied Java byte streams” vulnerability tracked as CVE-2025-20124, and given a severity score of 9.9/10 (critical). By sending a custom serialized Java object to an affected Cisco ISE API, an attacker could execute arbitrary commands and elevate privileges.
The second flaw is an authentication bypass bug, occurring since an API did not perform authorization checks, or properly validated user-supplied data. A threat actor could send a malicious HTTP request to the API on the device to trigger it. This bug is tracked as CVE-2025-20125, and was given a severity score of 9.1/10 (critical).
Authentication required
While these flaws sound dangerous, they’re not that easy to exploit. Cisco said that threat actors would still need to be authenticated, and with a read-only admin account, at that.
Indeed, that means pulling the attack off is a lot more difficult, but still not impossible. As The Register properly noted, cybercriminals can phish for login credentials, or simply buy them off the black market.
“It's worth noting that NCC Group blamed last year's surge in ransomware attacks partly on compromised credentials, so it's not like these are too difficult to obtain. Rogue insiders can also abuse these holes, of course,” the publication said.
In any case, Cisco has already come out with fixes, so patching them should be done as soon as possible. Versions 3.0 - 3.3 were said to be vulnerable, so users should ensure they bring their software to version 3.4, at least. The good news is that there is still no evidence of abuse in the wild.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Via The Register
You might also like
- Cisco issues patch to fix serious flaw allowing possible industrial systems takeover
- We've rounded up the best password managers
- Take a look at our guide to the best authenticator app
Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Paragon spyware cancels contract with Italian government after targeting journalists and citizens across Europe
Five Eyes shares fresh guidance for network edge device security