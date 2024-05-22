America's "only conservative cell carrier" hit by data breach

American wireless telecommunications company, Patriot Mobile, suffered a data breach in which a hacker stole sensitive customer information.

According to TechCrunch, which verified the authenticity of the stolen data, an unnamed hacker grabbed people’s information, including full names, email addresses, home ZIP codes and account PINs.

At this time, there is no information on Patriot Mobile’s website, or social media accounts. Thus, we don’t know who the threat actors were, or how many people were affected by the breach.

Conservative values

Patriot Mobile markets itself as America's only conservative mobile provider. It was founded in 2013 and operates as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), which means it does not own the wireless infrastructure it uses. Instead, it partners with major network carriers to provide service to its customers.

It's believed that the company has fewer than 100,000 subscribers. We also don’t know the nature of the attack, and whether or not this was a ransomware attack. We have reached out to the company via email and will update the article once we hear back.

Patriot Mobile differentiates itself by aligning with conservative values and supporting right-leaning causes. A portion of its profits is donated to organizations and causes that align with conservative ideologies, such as supporting veterans, defending the First and Second Amendments, and pro-life initiatives.

As for the actual service, Patriot Mobile does not differ much from other mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). Customers can expect different mobile plans for talking, texting, and using mobile data.

It also sells a variety of smartphones and accessories to its customers. The company’s mission is to provide reliable mobile service while also making a social and political impact that aligns with its customers' values.