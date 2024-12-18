A critical security flaw in Apache Struts is under attack, so patch now

Security researchers warn an Apache Struts 2 flaw is being actively exploited

The attack surface is relatively big, with companies worldwide possible affected

A patch is available, and users are urged to apply it

A critical vulnerability in the Apache Struts 2 application framework is now under active exploitation, security researchers have warned, urging users to apply the patch or run the latest version as soon as possible.

Apache Struts 2 is an open source web application framework for developing Java-based web applications. It aims to simplify the creation of interactive web applications and is often used by large enterprises and government agencies.

Apache recently reported finding a “file upload logic” flaw in versions 2.0.0 to 2.3.37, 2.5.0 to 2.5.33, and 6.0.0 to 6.3.0.2. Versions 6.4.0 and 7.0.0 were deemed safe. The bug is tracked as CVE-2024-53677, and has a severity score of 9.5/10 (critical), since it can be used to manipulate upload parameters, and thus enable path traversal. As a result, malicious actors can upload arbitrary files into restricted directories, enabling remote code execution (RCE), and thus data theft and system takeover.

Patching the flaw

Apache has released a patch for the flaw, but at the same time, a proof-of-concept (PoC) exploit was made publicly available.

The bare minimum users should do is upgrade to version 6.4.0, since this one does not use the flawed Struts' File Upload Interceptor component.

In their writeup, cybersecurity researchers from Vulcan stressed Apache Struts flaws were “prime targets for attackers”, reminding their readers about the Equifax breach from 2017, which was attributed to a similar flaw. They also said that Struts 2 has significant download volume - roughly 300,000 monthly requests - meaning the attack surface is quite large.

Finally, they said CISA already added multiple Struts RCE flaws to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Via The Register