Secure foundations for AI with privacy by design

As we enter an era of rapid innovation with the advancements of and incorporation of AI in real-time, it is crucial that technology companies continue to iterate to bake-in the support for regulation. We all need to embed privacy in the design aspects of our development lifecycle while we continue the rapid advancements in technology, particularly in the realm of data collection and processing.

While it requires additional effort and discipline, implementing the principles of Privacy by Design in all projects and initiatives, especially when integrating AI into a technology stack, will pay out dividends in customer trust in the future. Doing so not only ensures compliance with data privacy regulations but also builds trust with users and creates safer, more secure customer experiences. A number of instances already exist where AI tools are being developed for unethical purposes – for example, AI being used to create deepfakes and impersonate celebrities such as Taylor Swift are among the many black-mirror-like uses of AI. Thankfully, recent new bills for the protection against AI abuse have been initiated in response to these.

Matt Hillary Social Links Navigation CISO, Drata.

What do we mean by Privacy by Design?

Put simply, Privacy by Design is incorporating privacy protections into the product and software engineering lifecycle to help ensure the cradle-to-grave handling of customer data is explicitly identified, communicated, intentional, and handled appropriately. The goal of Privacy by Design is to help protect individuals’ privacy by proactively integrating data privacy safeguards throughout the entire development process, and ultimately help ensure customer’s trust the organization's appropriate handling of personal information.

With AI being added to the mix, these same principles apply. Let’s look at the seven principles of the concept and explore how it interacts with AI.

1. Shift to proactive and preventative over reactive

The idea is to avoid being reactive and remedial in order to anticipate and stop privacy-invasive incidents before they occur.

2. Privacy by default

Personal data must be protected, regardless of the business process or IT system. When data are collected and handled the organization must be transparent about the personal data elements collected and how those are protected. It should never be incumbent on the individual to act to protect their own privacy once provided to the organization; rather it must be embedded in the organization's practices by default.

3. Privacy rooted in design

Privacy should be fully integrated into systems without affecting performance: integral to processes and procedures, design and architecture rather than bolted-on as an afterthought.

4. Positive sum versus zero sum

Privacy by Design aims for full functionality and encompasses every relevant objective beyond privacy. Thus, this approach eliminates the pretense of false dichotomies, wherein people argue that there must be a trade-off between privacy and security, for example.

5. End-to-end lifecycle

Because Privacy by Design is integrated into systems from Day One before any data has been accumulated, it encompasses the whole lifecycle of the relevant information.

6. Transparency and visibility

Stakeholders must be confident that, regardless of which business processes or IT systems are involved, Privacy by Design operates in line with agreed promises and objectives, under the watchful eye of independent verification.

7. Respect for users

Most importantly, Privacy by Design demands that architects and operators put the user first by offering functionality such as privacy defaults, appropriate notice and intuitive options.

These seven guiding principles offer organizations a broad path to ensure that privacy is an integral part of procedures from Day One. However, there are other concerns to bear in mind when it comes to AI.

The intersection of AI and Privacy by Design

The above principles become even more important when considering AI because such systems, especially generative AI models, regularly crunch vast amounts of personal data to ensure the optimal outcome. That’s why it is critical to integrate privacy into AI solutions as the default setting and it is essential to deploy the principles of Privacy by Design into every project and initiative, particularly when implementing AI in a technology stack.

This approach both ensures compliance with regulations and builds trust with users. In practice, it might include using data masking to anonymize datasets; developing strict access and encryption protocols that comply with global legislation and industry best-practices; and ensuring that privacy practices and data protection protocols are clearly communicated to users. We can also strengthen data privacy by consistently running synthetic data generation tests to simulate a broad array of compliance scenarios.

It is also worth considering the implications of Privacy by Design when it comes to laws and frameworks. The increase in regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) underlines the growing international focus on wider privacy rights. These laws are designed to ensure companies manage personal data responsibly and that individuals themselves have rights over their own personal data. In this context, Privacy by Design helps organizations meet their legislative commitments and shows that they take privacy seriously, building trust.

Ultimately, AI systems with privacy embedded by design should be open, transparent and understandable to users. We should be able to grasp the AI processes and outcomes and identify when AI systems are operating beyond expectations, thus helping build confidence over time.

As AI continues its meteoric evolution, responsible and ethical commitments must be embedded from the start. From tenant-specific machine learning to generative content guardrails to stringent data privacy schemes, it is possible to ensure that your AI systems deliver privacy by default from day one.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro