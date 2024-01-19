Microsoft releases its AI-powered reading tutor for free

Microsoft has announced it is releasing its latest AI tool for free, and all you need is a Microsoft account.

Reading Coach is a generative AI powered reading, pronunciation and fluency tool providing educators and learners with a powerful and engaging learning experience.

This Learning Accelerator is adaptable for all reading ages, and provides feedback and individually personalized learning goals for each student according to their needs.

Educational transformation

Microsoft states that the ability to read fluently contributes significantly to the likelihood of a student graduating high school and finding a good job. However, forcing a book into the hands of a student during the age of technology may not be the best approach.

Reading Coach turns what can often be a daunting and stressful learning experience into a dynamic and enjoyable experience through the use of AI generated stories that are affected by the personal choices each student makes to progress the story.

As the story progresses, the AI recognizes words that the student may find particularly difficult to pronounce, and will provide instant feedback to improve their ability while also providing insight for their educators into their progress.

The content of each story is constantly moderated to provide a safe and age appropriate learning experience for each student. Along the way, students will unlock progress badges, additional settings for their stories, and additional characters that can join their personal learning journey.

The application will be available on both the web and as a Windows App to anyone with a Microsoft account, with future updates expected to provide integration with other Learning Management Services (LMS) including Canvas.

The release of the Reading Coach comes alongside an expansion to the availability of Copilot for Microsoft 365 and Loop. On January 1st 2024, Copilot was released for purchase to educational institutions with 365, as part of Microsoft’s Copilot expansions for educational audiences.