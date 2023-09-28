Meta says Quest for Business VR will launch next month

Mark Zuckerberg has once again set his sights on revolutionizing the business workspace by announcing the release of a dedicated Quest for Business headset set to launch in October.

The Meta CEO has been trying to hook businesses on using the metaverse for meetings for some time now, but employees are hesitant to bite.

Facing competition from the likes of Apple’s Vision Pro, Meta has switched its crosshair from consumer to enterprise. But what can it offer to get business on board?

More than just meetings?

Although no details were officially confirmed, the recent Meta Quest 3 has made a number of improvements that could really benefit business applications, such as a massive upgrade to graphic clarity which could sharpen up the details on virtual monitors, and high-fidelity Passthrough allowing you to more clearly see your keyboard.

While VR has seen huge popularity in the gaming industry, business uses for VR have been shaky - with demonstrations of the metaverse akin to a first-person fever dream.

But Meta’s latest announcement has piqued the interest of many enterprises due to the inclusion of a number of applications, including Microsoft 365. While it won’t be added to Quest Business until later on, it certainly increases the business application of VR.

The increased tendency for businesses to implement hybrid working in the aftermath of COVID - and many enterprises operating across multiple time zones - demonstrates the need for a more personal and interactive approach to meetings, but solutions have had a tendency to fall flat.

Other applications for VR, such as product showcasing and training scenarios, are great on paper but rely on widespread adoption of compatible VR headsets which is currently not the case. While Meta has reported significant losses in its pursuit of the metaverse, the company’s determination to the cause cannot be overlooked and VR has seen a definite uptick in adoption in both the gaming and business world.

There is still a long way to go, and a lot of hurdles to overcome, before VR and the metaverse become somewhat of a norm in the business world, but developments such as these are a step in the right direction.

Via TechCrunch