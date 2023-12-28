I’ve forgotten more New Year’s resolutions than I’ve kept - but at least I’ll stay focused with these top tools

I’ve never been a fan of New Year’s resolutions. It’s like setting yourself up for a post-Christmas fall. Before the last slice of turkey is devoured, life kicks into gear, you’re back at work, distractions mount up (and so does the in-tray). Resolution? What resolution? For this reason, I’m making 2024 my year of distraction-free focus.

We all know receiving one email sets workers back by about twenty minutes. Imagine how many hours are lost to all those other apps, ads, devices screaming for attention. Talk about shredding productivity. So, I’m looking at hardware and gadgets designed to relax the mind and stay in the zone - at work and at play.

Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones: $79.99 at Amazon These budget headphones offer advanced noise-cancellation technology that can filter out up to 95% of low-frequency ambient sound. You can choose from three different modes for your listening pleasure: Transport mode minimizes airplane engine noise, Outdoor mode reduces traffic and wind noise, and Indoor mode dampens the sound of a busy office with people talking in the background. With 40 hours of playtime with ANC activated between charges, these headphones will last a long time between breaks. Without ANC, you get a whopping 60 hours of playtime. That’s a lot of time to enjoy your music without interruptions!



FLEXISPOT OC3B Ergonomic Executive Office Chair: $199.99 at Amazon This chair is designed to provide reliable, ergonomic support, with a breathable mesh back and passive lumbar support. It is easy to adjust the seat height, headrest, backrest, and arms to cater to different needs, making it ideal for prolonged sitting. The high-density mesh cushion ensures all-day comfort and support. The high-quality mesh material also resists abrasion and transformation, while the mesh back and seat allow for air circulation, making it even more comfortable.



Hexagon Rotating Productivity Timer with Clock: $18.99 at Amazon This digital desk timer with clock is available in multiple colors and boasts a stylish and innovative design. To start and stop the countdown, simply turn the timer position. The remaining countdown time can be viewed on the LCD screen. Additionally, the timer has an adjustable volume control with three levels: High, Low, and Silent. The flashing backlit visual alert ensures you never miss an important deadline.

Amazon Kindle Scribe (32 GB): $309.99 at Amazon Are you on the lookout for a revolutionary reading experience? Look no further than the Kindle Scribe! This innovative device offers the perfect blend of traditional reading and modern convenience. With its built-in digital notebook and pen, you can easily jot down notes, write to-do lists, or even journal independently of your reading material. The Kindle Scribe’s front-lit display is also larger than the Kindle Paperwhite, making for an even more immersive reading experience. Get lost in your favorite books and documents like never before with the Kindle Scribe!

