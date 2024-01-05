It’s time for me to finally have a proper home office - and these are the products that can do that
My goal for 2024? Have a home working set-up that will let me be productive but also work in comfort
Several years on from hybrid working becoming a normal part of my everyday working life, I think it’s time I finally sorted out my home office set-up in 2024. Having recently moved into a new place with a dedicated spot for a working space, I’m on the lookout for some productivity boosters to make sure I’m just as efficient here as I would be in the office.
It may sound obvious, but having a good standing desk and office chair will be vital to this, and I’ve got my eyes on the Beflo Tenon Premium, which our reviewer said offered a top-of-the-range experience and even came with added storage.
Tenon Smart Adjustable Desk: $2,999 at Beflo
Introducing the Tenon luxury desk - the world’s first modular, sit-stand smart desk explicitly designed for your home office needs. This innovative desk has a range of impressive features, such as a touch screen, power outlets, USB ports, and a companion app, all as standard. Additionally, it offers a variety of add-on accessories designed to enhance your productivity and minimize clutter. You can customize this modern desk to suit your needs and optimize your workday. Think of it as the Marie Kondo of desks - it will bring joy and organization to your workspace.
As for seating, I’m eyeing up the Branch Ergonomic Chair - as I’m going to be spending a whole lot of time sitting, I’ll want to do it in comfort!
Branch Ergonomic Chair: $329 at Branch
The Branch Ergonomic Chair, designed in Italy, is a culmination of form and function, providing an exceptional range of ergonomic support tailored to meet the needs of individuals of all shapes and sizes. With eight adjustment points, this chair offers unparalleled flexibility to customize the chair to fit your body, ensuring a comfortable and supportive sitting experience. Whether working long hours at the office or sitting for extended periods at home, the Branch Ergonomic Chair can help alleviate discomfort and promote better posture. The chair’s stylish design is a bonus, blending seamlessly with any interior decor.
Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.
