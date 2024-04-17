How to build a sustainable audience and income in a post-TikTok world

Recent developments around the looming TikTok ban have sent shockwaves through the creator community. The U.S. House's passing of a bill mandating ByteDance to divest TikTok or face a ban has sparked legitimate concern among content creators who fear losing their audience overnight.

This scenario isn't just a speculative fear; it's a wake-up call for creators who’ve thrived on the platform over the last several years, building audiences and accumulating earnings through their engaging content.

The TikTok dilemma

With TikTok's potential ban looming, creators are at a crossroads. The platform's alleged national security risks, due to its Chinese ownership, have put over 170 million users and over 7 million small businesses who rely on the platform to “freely express themselves” and “make ends meet” in a precarious position.

While some creators have begun exploring alternatives and directing followers to other social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram, these are mere band-aid solutions. The real issue at hand isn't just about finding a new platform; it's about gaining control over your audience and income stream.

Alyssa Dulin Social Links Navigation Manager of Creator Growth, ConvertKit.

Build sustainably, own your list

Unlike social media, where algorithms dictate visibility, email marketing provides a direct line to an audience that belongs to you. Owning your own audience helps creators secure their freedoms and protect their income.

Here are five strategies to transform your social media followers into a dedicated email list:

Direct engagement: Encourage TikTok followers to join your journey on other platforms. Although this doesn't solve the algorithm dilemma, it's a critical step to keeping your audience.

Cross-promotion: Tease content across platforms. Start a captivating story on TikTok and direct followers to another platform for the conclusion. This tactic not only retains your audience but also helps you work around app restrictions.

Calls to action: Use every video as an opportunity to invite followers to sign up for email or SMS notifications. A compelling CTA will give your followers a reason to sign up and give your email subscriber count a nice boost.

Incentivize subscriptions: Offer exclusive content, like digital downloads or email courses, available only through subscription. This strategy not only transfers your audience but also improves their engagement with your content.

Leverage landing pages: Do some research and find the right landing page tool so followers can subscribe to your list. This step is the key to converting your social media interactions into enduring connections.

The unique advantage of newsletters

Where social media apps like TikTok can be suffocatingly restrictive and highly unpredictable, newsletters offer a stable platform to express yourself, share insights, and connect with your audience on a deeper level without limitations or fear of followers being taken away.

Why start a newsletter?

Ownership: With a newsletter, you own your audience. There's no gatekeeper filtering your content, ensuring your voice is heard loud and clear.

Algorithm-proof: Your content's visibility isn't determined by an opaque system. If you have something to say, your subscribers will see it.

Enhanced engagement: Newsletters allow for a personalized touch, creating a much stronger bond with your audience.

Monetization opportunities: An engaged email list is an incredibly valuable asset. Whether through direct promotions or exclusive content, your newsletter can be a nice revenue stream.

Setting up your newsletter:

Choose the right platform: Select a digital newsletter provider that aligns with your goals.

Create a compelling landing page: Your landing page is your first impression. Make it count by clearly communicating the value of subscribing.

Promote wisely: Use your social media presence to highlight the unique benefits of joining your email list. Whether it's exclusive content, insights, or personal stories, give your followers a reason to subscribe and they will.

Creating a compelling newsletter

Newsletters offer a huge opportunity for deeper storytelling and personal connection. Unlike the quick-hit nature of social media posts, newsletters let you share insights, stories, and updates with your audience. Here’s how to create a newsletter your followers will want to read:

Consistent delivery: Set a newsletter schedule that you can realistically maintain. Consistency builds anticipation and trust with your subscribers, making them more likely to open your content and support your work.

How to put this into action: Choose a day and frequency for your newsletter (e.g., every Wednesday morning) and stick to it. Use a content calendar to plan topics ahead of time, making sure each newsletter is created with purpose and makes subscribers want to open your emails.

Diverse content mix: Strike a balance between your newsletter content, personal stories, behind-the-scenes peeks, industry insights, and exclusive offers or content. Variety will help keep your subscribers connected and reading your newsletter.

How to put this into action: Map out 90 days of content themes. Include subscriber-only offers, Q&A sessions, and personal reflections or stories to create a multi-layer newsletter experience.

Embracing change for creative freedom

The digital world is in a state of constant flux, with platforms like TikTok facing uncertain futures. But you alone control how you build and interact with your audience. By diversifying your social media presence and embracing email marketing, you can build a solid, platform-independent connection with your community.

Creators have a knack for swiftly adapting and cleverly innovating. It’s what sets you apart. The potential TikTok ban isn’t the end, it’s an inflection point, guiding you towards autonomy and control over how and where you show up online.

Your voice and your vision matter. Leverage the power of email marketing to ensure you’re the one running things and watch your creative legacy thrive, free from limiting platforms and policies.

