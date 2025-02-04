How emotionally intelligent AI cranks up CX potential

AI has moved mountains for enterprises in the last five years, breaking down large datasets into digestible insights that inform strategies and grow businesses. Now, the technology is undergoing a new and fascinating evolution: emotional intelligence.

With customer experience (CX) at the forefront of business minds, this advancement has sparked the attention of industry leaders, innovators and strategists alike. As the demand for lightning-fast, personalized experiences grows more prominent, a key question arises: can businesses rely on emotionally attuned AI to deliver?

Burley Kawasaki Social Links Navigation Global VP of Product Marketing and Strategy at Creatio.

The current state of natural language models

ELIZA, the very first chatbot, marked the birth of a technological revolution that would pave the way for the likes of Siri, Cortana and Alexa. While this familiar technology laid the groundwork for modern conversational AI, the early chatbots were often found to be somewhat repetitive and rigid in how they interacted with users, only scraping the surface of what AI can achieve.

Now, large language models are being trained to obtain more human-like qualities as leading tech giants like OpenAI search for new ways to develop smarter, more intuitive AI models. In the company’s recent roll-out, Advanced Voice mode for ChatGPT, the world got a taste of what today’s AI is capable of in a natural language setting —offering real-time responses on virtually any topic, near-seamless vocal delivery, and even handling interruptions and unexpected inputs.

With the market for emotionally intelligent AI projected to reach $7 billion by 2029, it’s safe to say we can expect a transformative shift — not only in how we interact with this technology but how businesses use it. From valuable customer support with empathetic virtual assistants to hyper-personalized sales interactions, the applications of emotionally intelligent natural language processing (NLP) models are vast and varied, generating tailored responses across all customer touchpoints.

Connecting on a human-like level

Customer experience has moved on from simply solving problems and ensuring a seamless transaction. It’s progressed into something deeper; a foundation for forging deeper connections and shaping memorable interactions.

Equipped with emotional intelligence, AI systems could interpret, understand and respond to nuanced emotions like frustration, anger or disappointment and offer context-appropriate support. Going beyond customer communication, AI could also apply this data to identify areas for improvement and present valuable insights into customer sentiment, proactively addressing potential CX roadblocks.

Responding to the need for more sophisticated and efficient business processes, AI agents have also emerged as a promising solution to free up employees for more pressing tasks. An AI agent is software that can autonomously perform tasks, make decisions, and interact with users or systems to achieve specific goals. Unlike traditional chatbots, which are typically limited to scripted interactions and predefined workflows, AI chatbot agents leverage advanced capabilities like contextual understanding, continuous learning, and integration with multiple systems to deliver more dynamic and personalized experiences. These agents can act proactively, adapt to changing environments, and execute complex, multi-step processes without constant human input.

While highly powerful and offering breakthroughs in productivity, AI agents often have required significant technical skills both to build and train their models. The technical expertise and access to AI developers has impeded many businesses wanting to pursue their potential. Finally, the first wave of AI agents has often seemed “robotic” – impersonal, almost parroted responses to the user’s requests. However, this has led to use of another innovative technology – no-code platforms – as a way to accelerate adoption.

New-found AI Agent accessibility through no-code + empathetic AI

No-code platforms are software development tools that allow users to create applications and automate processes without writing any traditional code. With no coding background required, these platforms make complex systems accessible to all, empowering business leaders to build customizable applications. This directly translates to notable efficiency gains as repetitive and time-consuming tasks, such as data entry and lead qualification, can be automated.

Paired with AI agents, no-code is incredibly powerful. Enabling seamless integration with emotionally intelligent NLP AI models, no-code platforms allow businesses to build AI agents that connect with customers on a deeper and more personalized level. With intuitive interfaces and pre-built integrations (configured by no-code), businesses can incorporate AI-powered features like sentiment analysis, personalized recommendations and contextualized responses into their customer interactions with ease. As mundane duties fall to AI agents, employees also gain more time to focus on high-value tasks, such as developing innovative solutions and driving strategic business growth.

With these intelligent tools, no-code platforms can improve productivity at a faster rate, with greater agility and greater than ever before. Businesses can lean on these AI tools to improve experiences across customer touchpoints and create systems that respond to emotional cues, leading to more personalized, human-like customer experiences. Hesitation during a purchase could prompt clarification, or expressions of satisfaction could create upselling opportunities — all handled in a conversational, non-intrusive manner.

Reimagining the customer experience

Humanity’s journey with emotionally intelligent AI is just getting started and its potential is infinite. While this developing technology is not without its challenges, businesses can increasingly rely on these systems to deliver exceptional CX when paired with the right tools, strategies and human oversight. The journey is ongoing, but the evidence points to a promising, reliable future for emotionally attuned AI.

Whether it’s through text or voice, AI is set to drive better customer satisfaction for businesses. With an intricate understanding of complex emotions and needs, simple service interactions can transform into relationship-building opportunities. No-code platforms can facilitate this need and support businesses in experimenting, iterating and scaling solutions with unprecedented speed and flexibility. Together, these technologies allow businesses to define and reshape what it means to deliver exceptional customer experiences and connect with individuals on a deeper level.

We've compiled a list of the best mobile app development software.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro