Game server hosting provider Shockbyte partners with one of the largest survival games in the industry

Shockbyte has been offering Minecraft server hosting since 2013, and while that’s still what the company is best known for, it also offers hosting for other major online games, such as ARK: Survival Evolved, Team Fortress 2, 7 Days to Die, and Rust.

Developed by Facepunch Studios, Rust is a popular survival game where players gather resources, build shelters, and survive in a harsh, open-world environment filled with threats from both wildlife and other players. It is consistently ranked as the 12th most played game on Steam and has a daily player count exceeding 100,000.

Shockbyte has entered into a partnership with Facepunch Studios to offer exclusive in-game content for Rust players. When gamers purchase their first Shockbyte server through the in-game button, they will receive a unique Rust server skin for the Tool Cupboard, transforming it into a cool 1980s server rack, complete with flickering dials, lights, and a telephone.

Shockbyte Tool Cupboard

To qualify for this exclusive skin, which is only the second-ever skin for this item in the game, players need to purchase a Shockbyte server for at least one month via the in-game button. As you might expect, refunding the server will result in losing the skin.

Rust has consistently maintained a top 15 position among the most played games on Steam, underscoring the game's popularity. The exclusive in-game skin, called the "Shockbyte Tool Cupboard," is designed to encourage more players to take the plunge and offer their own game servers. We've rounded up the most popular game server hosting providers and it probably won't come as a great surprise to anyone that Shockbyte comes in as our number one.

The Australian player-owned firm offers server hosting in North America, Europe (UK, France, Germany, and Poland), Singapore, and Australia, and if you have an existing server, you can easily swap providers to take advantage of the new skin. Pricing for Rust server hosting starts at $9.99 a month.

Currently, the Shockbyte Tool Cupboard is only on Rust's testing branch, but it will be made more widely available soon.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors