Friska Stockholm (with Bluetooth) Standing Desk Review

The Friska Stockholm standing desk, now with Bluetooth connectivity, updates a top offering with some useful new interactivity functions to make it a great option.

Friska has been on our radar for quite some time as one of the best standing desk providers right now.

It offers several model options, many of which we have covered (more on that later), providing fantastic customization when it comes to desktop options and features.

For example, this desk has four frame color options, 18 desktop options, seven desktop size variations, an option to add a memory switch, an option to add cable holes, an option to add executive cable ports, an option for a cable slot, cable management tray, end caps, lockable drawer, storage, power socket, USB-A charger, USB-A, and USB-C Charger, surge protected power lead, a wireless charger, LED Lighting kit, monitor arms, castors, cable spine, CPU holder, and then there is the option to add on a standing mat or balance board, Ergonomic chair, sound deadening screen - all adding up to a total of over 5,654,656,000 unique combinations just in building the desk.

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

Unboxing and First Impressions

I was able to unbox and build my Friska Standing Desk with Bluetooth in just under an hour - quite a long time, given my experience. Part of this was because of some confusion in the directions - and part of this was because there were just so many pieces. However once assembled, this desk looked great, and was precisely what I had designed.

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

One thing I noticed right away though is that the Bluetooth addition still feels like an afterthought. A lead from the main desk assembly gets plugged into what looks almost like a flash drive with a CAT-6 plug, which functions as the Bluetooth node. While I have tested other desks with Bluetooth, or even Wi-Fi integrations, this is the first time I have seen it done this way.

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

Design and Build Quality

Specs *as tested Dimensions: 47.24 x 27.56in

Lifting Capacity: 264.55lb

Height Range: 24.41 - 51.18in

We know that Friska makes fantastic desks, as TechRadar Pro has tested its older model, the Stockholm Standing Desk, as well as the Stockholm Micro, and the Stockholm Corner Desk, all of which have received high ratings and great remarks from our editors. What makes this desk unique, however, is the Bluetooth functionality - but it still has the excellent build quality, sturdy frame, and quality materials of the other Friska Desks have that we have tested.

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

This desk has an over 260lb lifting capacity, a great height range, a controller with four height presets, and a digital height readout. While we chose to keep things relatively simple for this build, Friska does help simplify customizing the desk. All of the options I previously mentioned make this a desk that you can design to function just about any way you want, with whatever accessories and add-ons would benefit your workflow.

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

In Use

I have been able to use the Friska Stockholm over the last few weeks, and overall I am pretty impressed. This desk is sturdy and fast when lifting or lowering the desktop. There is a slight delay that I have noticed when using the controller - which isn't noticeable if I use the desk for extended periods (as I get used to it quickly) - but I see a slight lag if I switch back and forth between other desks.

I have been able to push up on this desk, drop boxes I am unpacking, and overall be rough with the build, and I have had zero issues with feeling like it was going to fall or was unsteady in any way.

This desk is also easy to clean and is scratch-resistant. With an quick wipe, I can get all the dirt from the day off without concern about marking up the desk or having something that causes damage.

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

Final Verdict

Adding Bluetooth to the already excellent Friska Stockholm Standing Desk has further enhanced its overall functionality. As expected, the build quality is fantastic, and the overall experience of using this desk is excellent. This desk is fantastic for the price, touting amazing customization with high quality.