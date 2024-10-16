Data, data everywhere - but not a byte to use

Today's businesses aren't struggling with having enough data – they're drowning in it. The real challenge? Finding the correct information and knowing how to use it effectively.

That’s easier said than done, but the payoff is worth it. I've seen firsthand how proper data management can streamline operations, boost productivity and shore up security. On the flip side, I've also witnessed the frustration and missed opportunities when valuable insights remain unleveraged, buried in fragmented systems.

I’ll put some numbers to the problem, provide actionable steps, and even explain why you should always train a laundry robot. (It’ll make sense.)

The damage of data silos

Most enterprises now collect massive amounts of information from edge to cloud. Yet, without effective governance and accessibility, this data often becomes more of a hindrance than a help. According to our recent research, 72% of IT professionals report that security and IT data in their organizations are siloed. That leads to serious issues:

- 82% say data silos negatively impact productivity

- 63% report slower security response times

- 54% believe silos weaken their overall security posture

I’m immersed in this world as a CIO, but this isn’t just about IT. As the numbers above indicate, data silos are at the root of widespread business problems. That means we should all care about solutions.

Exposing blind spots

You can’t manage what you can’t see, and lack of visibility is one of the most pressing barriers for IT. To effectively manage and secure an organization's technology ecosystem, IT needs access to telemetry data across systems, applications, users, and devices.

The rise of employee-owned devices seriously complicates this challenge. One in three IT professionals says their current asset management solution doesn't track bring-your-own-device (BYOD) usage. The prevalence of BYOD (sanctioned or not) creates significant blind spots that can increase security risks and hinder productivity.

From data overload to data-driven decisions

How can organizations turn the tide so data shifts from an overwhelming flood to a strategic resource? The key lies in breaking down silos and creating a unified view of the data landscape. Here are steps to consider:

- Implement strong data governance Establish clear policies and procedures for data management across the organization. This creates consistency and improves data quality.

- Invest in integration Deploy tools and platforms that aggregate data from disparate sources into a single, accessible view. A well-implemented configuration management database (CMDB) can be invaluable here.

- Prioritize discovery and visibility Implement solutions that automatically discover and track all devices accessing your network – including employee-owned ones. This comprehensive visibility is essential for effective security and asset management.

- Leverage AI and automation Once data is centralized and standardized, artificial intelligence can unlock its true potential. AI-powered analytics can identify patterns, predict issues and automate routine tasks – freeing up IT teams for more strategic work.

- Foster a data-driven culture Encourage teams across the organization to base decisions on data insights rather than gut feelings. This shift often requires cultural change and user-friendly tools for data access and analysis.

The benefits of getting it right

When organizations successfully democratize their data, the positive impacts ripple throughout the business:

- Enhanced operational efficiency With a holistic view of IT operations, teams can quickly identify and resolve issues – often before end-users are even aware of them. This proactive approach dramatically reduces downtime and boosts productivity.

- Stronger security posture Comprehensive visibility into all devices and network activity allows security teams to identify threats faster and respond more effectively. This is especially critical in an era of widespread remote work and BYOD policies.

- Informed strategic planning Access to rich, cross-functional data empowers IT leaders and executives to make more informed decisions about technology investments, resource allocation and long-term strategy.

- Improved employee experience When IT teams can quickly access relevant data, they can resolve issues faster and provide better support to end-users. This leads to higher satisfaction and productivity across the organization.

- Innovation Breaking down data silos often reveals unexpected insights and opportunities for innovation that were previously hidden.

Don’t wait to start

You know how laundry tends to pile up? (No? Just me?) Piling more laundry on top doesn’t solve the problem; it makes the situation more overwhelming. And as long as people in your household keep wearing clothes, more laundry will accumulate. You could keep chipping away at the pile day after day, but without a sound system in place, the pile will likely grow faster than you can take care of it. Meanwhile, you’re spending your life looking for socks.

Why am I talking about laundry? Because the same thing happens with organizational data. The influx of data has soared to astronomical rates and will only keep climbing. Without a system in place, new data will pile into the same silos on top of the old data, and none of it will sort itself out. Don’t wait until the data influx slows. It won’t. Create a system.

A note on AI: the rise of AI and machine learning holds immense promise for data management, but these technologies are only as good as the data they're trained on. Organizations with a strong foundation of accessible, high-quality data will be best positioned to leverage these emerging technologies. To borrow from our laundry metaphor, a laundry robot sounds great until you find out it’s not trained to separate darks from lights and washes everything extra hot. Start with the foundation. Train the robot first.

The message is clear: IT leaders must prioritize breaking down data silos and creating a unified view of their technology landscape. By doing so, they'll solve immediate operational challenges and build a launchpad for future innovation and growth. In a world where data is increasingly the lifeblood of business, those who can harness its power will have a decisive competitive advantage.

