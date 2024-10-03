C-level executives are a weak point for cybersecurity

Most of us have worked under a less than tech-savvy leader at some point or another, but new research suggests C-suite executives are specifically targeted as they often represent an organizations ‘weakest security link.’

Executives have access to critical information and sensitive data, but a tendency to store it on personal devices, making them a target for hackers, and a survey by GetApp has revealed that 72% of US senior executives have been targeted by cyberattacks in the last 18 months.

Attacks are becoming more frequent and more sophisticated, with a 29% increase in scams, piracy, and fraud targeting executives in the last year. Worryingly, impersonation scams in particular have seen a 26% rise.

Deepfake impersonations

Given the development of deepfake technology and its deployment against businesses, this could have dire consequences. Millions of dollars have already been lost to cybercriminals this year, and 27% of attacks on senior officials have used AI-assisted deepfakes - highlighting just how critical the threat is.

"The targeting of the C-suite is a strategy for cybercriminals seeking maximum impact. What many organizations fail to realize is that the security of their top leadership needs to be a priority at all times. C-level executives need to be aware of threats beyond the corporate environment," says Andrius Buinovskis, cybersecurity expert at NordLayer.

To mitigate the risks, 87% of IT and cybersecurity professionals think senior executives should receive more training than other employees, and security experts recommend proactive approaches to digital security.

Cybersecurity remains a top concern for many organizations, with budgets expanding due to the demand for the protection of C-suite communications and for firms as a whole. As the threat landscape becomes more complex, companies will have to develop more robust security measures to protect their data.

