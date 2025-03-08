Alibaba doubles down on RISC-V architecture with a new secretive 'server-grade' chip that will put AMD and Intel on alert

News
By
published

Alibaba plans an 'aggressive investment' in AI and cloud infrastructure

Orange servers and networks
(Image credit: Getty Images/gremlin)
  • Alibaba's DAMO Academy has launched its first server-grade RISC-V processor
  • The C930 is designed for high-performance computing, rivaling Intel and AMD's offerings
  • RISC-V's open-source design avoids licensing fees and geopolitical restrictions

Alibaba has launched its first server-grade RISC-V processor, the C930, designed for high-performance computing and positioned as an alternative to Intel Xeon and AMD EPYC CPUs.

The new chip, developed by Alibaba’s research arm DAMO Academy (short for Discovery, Adventure, Momentum and Outlook), was announced at a conference in Beijing and is the latest addition to Alibaba’s XuanTie RISC-V processor series, which includes the C910 launched in 2019 and the C920 released in 2023.

In response to the ever-tightening US trade restrictions on advanced technology exports, Chinese firms such as Alibaba’s DAMO Academy, Huawei, and Tencent have been ramping up efforts to develop their own chips to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers. RISC-V in particular is gaining traction in China due to its open source nature, which allows companies to design and customize processors without the licensing fees or geopolitical risks associated with proprietary architectures like x86 and Arm. The Chinese Academy of Sciences is set to introduce its own RISC-V-based XiangShan CPU this year.

An aggressive investment

At the Beijing conference, DAMO Academy also outlined future plans for the XuanTie processor series, which includes the development of new chips for use in AI accelerators, automotive computing, and high-speed interconnection.

A report from the South China Morning Post, which is owned by Alibaba, states, “The launch of the new chips came days after the tech giant announced an aggressive investment plan of at least 380 billion yuan (US$52 billion) in AI and cloud infrastructure over the next three years. The company, which is China’s largest cloud provider, aims to meet surging demand for AI models fuelled by the recent popularity of the high-performance, low-cost models developed by Hangzhou-based start-up DeepSeek.”

The reports adds the planned outlay exceeds Alibaba’s total spending on AI infrastructure over the past decade and will lead to the construction of more data centers across China.

The new C930 server processor is expected to begin shipping to clients later in March 2025.

You might also like

Wayne Williams
Wayne Williams
Editor

Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
RISC-V
Startup formed by former Intel engineers and backed by AMD legendary chip designer wants to become the Arm of RISC-V
BlueFive processor
British startup launches low-power RISC-V processor design to address the twin problems of memory and energy; promises up to 50% faster calculation speeds
Loongson 3A6000
Chinese competitor to AMD and Intel claims its 32-core processor is as powerful as a 2021 Intel Xeon 32-core 'Ice Lake' CPU; a 64-core version is expected to be launched in 2025
DC-Roma RISC-V Mainboard
The rise of RISC: 2025 will be the year of the first quasi-mainstream RISC-V laptop as confirmed by the CEO of Framework but I don't think it will be ready for primetime
Cerebras WSE-3
DeepSeek on steroids: Cerebras embraces controversial Chinese ChatGPT rival and promises 57x faster inference speeds
CPU with the contacts facing up lying on the motherboard of the PC. the chip is highlighted with blue light
This universal processor combines CPU, GPU, DSP and FPGA in one chip
Latest in Pro
Woman shocked by online scam, holding her credit card outside
Cybercriminals used vendor backdoor to steal almost $600,000 of Taylor Swift tickets
Customer service 3D manager concept. AI assistance headphone call center
The era of Agentic AI
Woman using iMessage on iPhone
UK government guidelines remove encryption advice following Apple backdoor spat
Cryptocurrencies
Ransomware’s favorite Russian crypto exchange seized by law enforcement
A hand reaching out to touch a futuristic rendering of an AI processor.
Balancing innovation and security in an era of intensifying global competition
Wordpress brand logo on computer screen. Man typing on the keyboard.
Thousands of WordPress sites targeted with malicious plugin backdoor attacks
Latest in News
Apple iPhone 16 Review
Three iPhone 17 model dummy units appear in a hands-on video leak
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
New Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may have revealed some key details – including its price
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, March 9 (game #1140)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 9 (game #371)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 9 (game #637)
WhatsApp
WhatsApp just made its AI impossible to avoid – but at least you can turn it off
More about pro
Cunard Photo Book

Billions of cherished photos at risk; only a third of Americans back up their precious pics to the cloud
Getac B360 and B360 Pro rugged laptop

This extraordinary rugged laptop can take up to three batteries and three SSDs and even comes with an Nvidia GPU
Peter looks to the side with the city skyline behind him in The Night Agent season 2

3 Netflix shows I stopped watching and wouldn't go back to
See more latest
Most Popular
Apple iPhone 16 Review
Three iPhone 17 model dummy units appear in a hands-on video leak
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra HANDS ON
‘I don't see a space where the S Pen is not a key part of our portfolio’: Samsung executive defends the S Pen amid cancellation rumors
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 9 (game #371)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, March 9 (game #1140)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 9 (game #637)
Cunard Photo Book
Billions of cherished photos at risk; only a third of Americans back up their precious pics to the cloud
Getac B360 and B360 Pro rugged laptop
This extraordinary rugged laptop can take up to three batteries and three SSDs and even comes with an Nvidia GPU
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
New Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may have revealed some key details – including its price
Google AI co-scientist overview
Scientists firmly in AI crosshairs as Google launches co-scientist scheme to accelerate scientific breakthroughs just days after another similar project
The Apple MacBook Air next to the Dyson Supersonic R and new AMD GPU
ICYMI: the week's 7 biggest tech stories from the best tech at MWC to Apple's new iPads and MacBooks