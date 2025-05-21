AI and the human immune system – the unlikely duo combatting market manipulation

In the ever-evolving landscape of financial markets, the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) has been a game-changer in the fight against market manipulation. As stock trading practices diversify, globalization expands and competition intensifies with the daily addition of modern businesses, the complexity of monitoring and maintaining fair play across markets has increased exponentially.

However, as global exchanges have invested in adopting and developing AI tools, so too have their criminal counterparts. Market manipulators have become more sophisticated in their tactics, employing highly advanced pump and dump and spoof trading strategies to influence market conditions to their advantage.

To get ahead of illicit activity, the human immune system has emerged as an unlikely source of inspiration for enhancing AI powered detection tools.

Baqar Rizvi Social Links Navigation Data Scientist at Aquis Exchange.

Detecting and Preventing Market Manipulation

AI's role in financial markets is akin to a vigilant sentinel, tirelessly scanning vast amounts of data for signs of manipulation. By leveraging machine learning algorithms and complex pattern recognition, AI systems can identify irregularities and potential manipulative behaviors that would be nearly impossible for humans to spot due to the sheer volume and speed of high frequency stock market trading.

These AI systems are trained on historical data, learning from past instances of market manipulation to recognize the subtle signals that may indicate foul play. They can monitor multiple markets simultaneously, track the behavior of individual traders, and correlate seemingly unrelated events to uncover hidden patterns. This comprehensive monitoring capability is crucial in a landscape where a single manipulated trade can have far-reaching consequences.

Despite its potential, applying AI to market surveillance has many challenges. Financial markets are complex, dynamic systems with a multitude of variables at play. The bespoke nature of AI models required for each unique scenario means that there is no one-size-fits-all solution. AI systems must be tailored to the specific characteristics of each market and the types of manipulation that may occur within them.

Moreover, the AI must be capable of adapting to new strategies employed by market manipulators. Just as viruses evolve to bypass the immune system, so do manipulative tactics to evade detection. This necessitates AI systems that can learn and adapt in real-time, a feat that requires significant computational power and advanced algorithms.

Learning from the Human Immune System

The human immune system is a marvel of natural engineering, capable of identifying and neutralizing a vast array of pathogens. It is this remarkable adaptability that has inspired the development of AI systems for market surveillance. The immune system's ability to remember past infections and recognize new ones that share similar characteristics is mirrored in the way AI can learn from historical market data and adjust to new forms of manipulation.

Just as the immune system has different mechanisms to deal with various threats, AI systems can employ a range of strategies to tackle different types of market manipulation. The abstract term used for such mechanisms is Artificial Immune Systems (AIS), and are computational intelligence methods modelled after the immune system. These systems develop a set of pattern detectors by learning from normal data, incorporating an inductive bias that applies exclusively to this baseline data, which may shift over time (due to its non-stationary nature).

The Dendritic Cell Algorithm (DCA), a biologically inspired subset of AIS, mirrors the human immune response by monitoring, adapting, and identifying potential threats. From statistical analysis to behavioral analytics, AI leverages this adaptive framework to help preserve the integrity of financial markets.

In recently published research, we explored how DCA can identify market manipulation patters. The model performs anomaly detection for a selective set of outputs obtained from DCA while examining multiple types of manipulative patterns. The uniqueness of this approach is in reducing the dimensions of the input dataset and avoiding the inconsistency in selecting the thresholds for the parameters involved.

It is also unbiased towards specific types of manipulation, as any knowledge about the anomalies injected is not provided to the model a priori. The distinctiveness of the results is visible when compared with existing models, for a variety of evaluation metrics from area under the ROC curve to false alarm rate.

The Balance Between Human Oversight and AI Empowerment

While AI can process and analyze data at speeds and volumes beyond human capability, it is not infallible as it lacks the human ability to understand nuances. The balance between human oversight and AI empowerment is critical in stock exchange surveillance. Human expertise is essential for interpreting the findings of AI, providing context, and making judgement calls on whether identified patterns truly constitute manipulation.

Humans can also provide the ethical and regulatory framework within which AI operates, ensuring that surveillance practices remain fair and just. As financial markets continue to grow in complexity, the need for sophisticated surveillance tools becomes ever more pressing.

AI, with its ability to learn from the past and adapt to new threats, offers a powerful solution to this challenge. However, it is the combination of AI's analytical prowess and human expertise that will ultimately ensure the fairness and integrity of financial markets. As technology continues to advance, this partnership will only become stronger, safeguarding the financial ecosystem against those who seek to undermine it.

