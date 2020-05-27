Omnitracs review

A trusted brand that provides services in various countries, with plentiful options to choose from – maybe even too many...

Omnitracs is probably one of the oldest fleet management and GPS tracking solution providers. It was founded in 1998 by Qualcomm, one of the world's largest chipmakers. Since then, it has managed over 1.1 million assets. The company has a global presence and currently operates in over 70 countries and has over 12,000 fleet clients that use its solution.

Omnitracs offers a SaaS-based fleet management solution aimed at improving the reliability, routing experience, safety, and productivity of the fleet, as well as helping to deal with compliance requirements.

Apart from the rich heritage in technology and fleet management that it brings to bear, Omnitracs was also selected as one of the “Top 50 Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation.”

Pricing

As with many top fleet management companies, Omnitracs does not share pricing and contract details online. One of the primary reasons behind this could be the sheer number of additional services that it offers which in turn may cause the price and plan term to vary based on the actual requirements. In other words, there are a whole lot of customization options the company provides.

The contract terms are either monthly or annual and in some cases go beyond that, so getting in touch with the customer support team is the way to get clarity about the term and minimum vehicles required for your business. They will also answer queries on the free demo and the firm's money-back guarantee. However, this info should ideally be available on the website.

Features

Having been around for over three decades, Omnitracs offers one of the most comprehensive solutions for enterprise-grade vehicle tracking and fleet management. This solution is extremely flexible and customizable based on your requirements.

Since Omnitracs has a lot of additional features that can be taken up based on your exact requirements, it supports fleets of all sizes. However, note that at least according to some online reviews, the company doesn’t support fewer than five vehicles, and if that’s the case, it obviously may not be suitable for very small fleets.

Its software is customizable and comes with a tailored dashboard that allows operators to perform all the basic functions you would expect like managing fuel consumption, route optimization and driver safety, all with the help of an intuitive interface.

It offers various reports like a driver report card, vehicle health and maintenance, driving behavior, fuel performance, and much more. These reports allow businesses to get a 360-degree understanding of their fleet’s status as well as their drivers’ performance. This allows timely coaching for the drivers who need attention, and incentives for drivers with better performance.

While Omnitracs offers a wide array of services and features, its solution can be divided into three primary products:

Omnitracs RDC (Routing, Dispatching and Compliance): The Omnitracs RDC is a platform that helps operators manage all the requirements of the fleet, from creating routes through to their real-time monitoring, and managing compliance information and driver behavior all with the help of mobile devices and software at the backend. General features include the ability to create routes from orders, dispatch to mobile devices, and collect vehicle inspections and duty status, and more.

The Omnitracs RDC comes with a route optimization feature that quickly works out a route that is best suited for a journey automatically. This allows businesses to save time and reduce the wastage of fuel while meeting client requirements.

This dynamic system allows the operators or admins to keep an eye on the live status of the vehicle and allows them to make changes to the route if required. The two-way communication between drivers and the admin allows them to exchange important info regarding route changes, delivery confirmation and so forth.

Omnitracs RDC also offers compliance benefits like HoS (Hours of Service), IFTA fuel tax, and is ELD compliant. It further offers assistance to drivers during roadside inspections by letting them access important reports like driver vehicle inspection reports (DVIR) at any time.

Some key features of the RDC are:

Easy to install relay telematics device

Integration with major ERPs makes it easy to connect

Routing, dispatching, and compliance with other internal systems

Intelligent reporting and business analytics tools

Displays the day’s route path, including GPS pings received in real-time

View route timelines with configurable exceptions, such as missed delivery time windows

Omnitracs XRS: Omnitracs acquired XRS corporation in 2014 adding mobile capabilities to its core system. The Omnitracs XRS helps in sending diagnostic, positioning, and log data automatically via a small plug-and-play device connected to the vehicle. The data also contains compliance-related information like HoS, IFTA and DVIR.

Omnitracs IVG (Intelligent Vehicle Gateway): The Omnitracs IVG helps improve driver productivity and satisfaction, keeping up to date with the changes in any regulatory policies and regularly updating data even without cellular coverage. Since this is focused on compliance, the hardware needs to be physically connected with the vehicle.

Since the hardwired device comes with a display, it allows drivers to follow the assigned route easily and lets them mark their availability for work, in turn also letting the technology track the level of compliance on the go.

(Image credit: Omnitracs)

Support

As Omnitracs has acquired quite a few businesses during its long run as a successful enterprise, it has dedicated helplines to cater for most of these businesses. These helpdesks can be reached via email or phone.

In addition, the company also hosts webinars, and has quite a few ebooks, white papers and case studies uploaded on the website. Omnitracs has a YouTube channel, but it is sparsely populated at the time of writing. However, its Facebook and Twitter accounts are fairly active.

Final verdict

Omnitracs offers an easy to use and intuitive web interface that is OS independent and can be used on any connected device. It further boasts a wide array of services that can be customized based on your business requirements.

Better Business Bureau has rated Omnitracs as 'A+' although it is not yet accredited with the bureau. For a company that has been around as long as Omnitracs, having only three complaints on the Better Business Bureau website speaks volumes about the business.