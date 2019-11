It's still a strong contender, but lack of features count against it

The Nano is a stunning piece of aesthetic design.

Unfortunately like having a Ferrari that's tethered to its favourite petrol station with a steel cable, you're stuck with either iTunes or slightly clunky third party apps to manage your music as opposed to simple drag and drop.

Features-wise, it's a well-tuned product with photo viewing and plenty of storage, but the lack of video support, voice recording or an FM radio, considering this is a second-gen Nano, is something of a shame.