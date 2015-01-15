Buckle up, Texas: the Hyperloop test track might be coming your way

The Hyperloop may be a vomit comet that will cause terrorism, but Tesla Motors and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is righteously going ahead with the plan for a hyper-speed tube train anyway.

Thank goodness.

Musk tweeted that he'll soon be building a test track for the futuristic Hyperloop, and that he'll probably be doing it in Texas.

"Will be building a Hyperloop test track for companies and student teams to test out their pods," he tweeted. "Most likely in Texas."

He added in a subsequent tweet that he's "also thinking of having an annual student Hyperloop pod racer competition, like Formula SAE," a Formula-style race car design competition for students.

It's never been clear whether the Hyperloop was merely a billionaire's pipe dream or a real endeavor, but now it seems it might turn out to be both.