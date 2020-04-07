Meet the PS5 DualSense controller

Sony has just unveiled the controller we'll be using to play the PS5 - it's called the DualSense Controller, and it sports a number of improvements that are concentrated on making using the controller feel more 'immersive'.

Among these new features are adaptive triggers with haptic feedback, a built-in microphone that will allow you to talk to friends without a headset and a 'Create' button that replaces the Share button we had on the PS4.

Here's your complete guide to the PS5 Controller

In addition to those changes, Sony said on the PlayStation Blog that it chose to replace the lightbar at the top of the controller with an LED that surrounds the touchpad, giving the controller a slightly larger look and feel.

Check it out for yourself below:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sony) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Sony)

The two-tone design is something new for PlayStation's controllers - never have we seen a console launch with one in the past (they've all been solid black or off-white) and could mean that the console itself is two-tone as well.

Like the PS4 DualShock Controller, the DualSense will be rechargeable with a built-in battery and Sony is promising it's worked hard to keep battery life high without adding too much weight to the controller itself.

When can we get our hands on it?

While Sony has yet to commit to a specific PS5 controller release date, the PS5 DualSense Controller post ends with a note from President & CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan that confirms its Holiday 2020 (November-December) release:

“DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controller offerings and captures just how strongly we feel about making a generational leap with PS5.

The new controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games – continuing our mission at PlayStation to push the boundaries of play, now and in the future.

To the PlayStation community, I truly want to thank you for sharing this exciting journey with us as we head toward PS5’s launch in Holiday 2020. We look forward to sharing more information about PS5, including the console design, in the coming months.”

So why has Sony come forward with its new controller design? Well, apparently these are the controllers that will be going out to developers as they finish the first round of PS5 games and Sony wants to give them some hands-on time with the new hardware. By revealing it on the PlayStation Blog, Sony is beating leaks.

'Does it come in all-black?'

Although it's only just been announced, reactions to the DualSense Controller have been... mixed.

Some enjoy the change of pace, while others are calling it ugly. Some have even taken it upon themselves to make mock-ups of an all-black controller.

For now, the latter is just a mock-up and not an official release from Sony, but here are 100% genuine takes from Twitter about the controller:

The PS5 DualSense looks like an improvement over the DualShock 4 in the general shape; the larger handles are appreciated. I prefer the concave (and offset!) sticks of the Xbox Controller. The triggers on DualSense don't look trigger-y enough still, IMO. https://t.co/XK6ZLV5qk1April 7, 2020

IGN's Executive Editor Ryan McCaffrey calls out Sony's decision to stick with inline, convex control sticks, and the stubby triggers.

Controller looks bulkier than previous gen DualShocks. I've always preferred the PS controller over Xbox because it's been smaller. I'm hoping the side profile is a little more slender, and the handles still have the same rear profile for a similar fit in hand.April 7, 2020

Pointing out the bulkiness, as TechRadar's Deputy Editor John McCann does here is something others have said too. Some have compared it to the original Duke Controller from the original Xbox, and others have compared it to the Switch Pro Controller.

A built in microphone in the PS5 controller?No thank you Sony!!! I don’t want a device that I’m going to use everyday to be able to listen to me and my conversations!*Sent via iPhone* pic.twitter.com/rUwzfu5SZrApril 7, 2020

OK, so the last one may not be genuine, but it's comedy gold.

We'll continue to monitor the situation as new and better hot takes emerge (and cook up a few of our own as well) and update this post should Sony drop any more PS5 news in the next few hours.