VMware working on public cloud service

Sources told CRN on Friday that VMware is developing a public cloud solution to compete with Microsoft's Azure and Amazon's EC2 services.

At VMware's Partner Exchange Conference in Las Vegas just last week, "sources familiar with the plans" let slip some information about the cloud service to CRN.

The public cloud solution is, reportedly, referred to internally as "VMware Public Cloud" and currently in beta.

CRN reported in August of last year that VMware was working on a similar-sounding hosted solutions service, but wrote that this latest leak refers to a separate project.

Heating up

VMware leadership had some choice words for the crowd at the Partner Exchange Conference that seem to be in line with a new, competitive public cloud service.

"We all lose if [consumers] end up in these commodity public clouds," warned VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger in reference to EC2 and Azure.

"We want to extend our franchise from the private cloud into the public cloud and uniquely enable our customers with the benefits of both. Own the corporate workload now and forever."

VMware COO Carl Eschenbach followed by saying, "I find it really hard to believe that we cannot collectively beat a company that sells books,"

Via ZDNet