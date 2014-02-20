Bitdefender tops security awards, may enter wearable tech market

Antivirus software company Bitdefender has been awarded the Best Protection Award 2013 and Best Performance Award 2013 by AV-TEST, the independent antivirus testing organisation.

Bitdefender received perfect scores for protecting against malware and zero-day attacks, while maintaining the lowest impact on computer performance.

The AV-TEST Award for Best Protection is given to the product that best defends against current threats.

The Award for Best Performance, meanwhile, is given to the security software that has the least impact upon a user's computer once installed. The accolades come shortly after Bitdefender was given the Proactive Protection Award by AV-Comparatives, another major independent testing organisation.

AV-TEST CEO Andreas Marx said that Bitdefender was "more dead-accurate and silent than ever" with the "smallest possible impact on PC performance".

Wearable security

Since receiving the awards, Bitdefender's chief security strategist Catalin Cosoi told PCR that the company is exploring wearable technology security.

According to the news website, Bitdefender is also working on security for smart homes and is planning a bigger push into the enterprise market.