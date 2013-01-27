Nvidia's GeForce Experience beta now publicly available

Far Cry 3, Mechwarrior Online, and Hawken added to list of supported titles

Nvidia granted access to the open beta for its PC-tuning program, the GeForce Experience, this Thursday with support for 41 games.

The software, which has been in closed beta since December, helps PC users with Nvidia graphics cards to update those pesky drivers and keep game settings at optimal levels.

The hope, according to Nvidia, is to demystify the jargon associated with PC game settings (see: ambient occlusion), and to help its customers get the most out of the company's spectrum of graphics cards.

With the opening of the beta to the public, the GeForce Experience beta also saw an update with support for Far Cry 3, Mechwarrior Online, and Hawken.

In practice

Although "PC optimization" sounds like cranking it up to eleven, the software is a bit more nuanced than that, tailoring each game specifically to the PC's graphics card.

The GeForce Experience beta shows what changes it would make to optimize play for a given title, and often the best results come from ratcheting down processing power in certain areas, like Depth of Field or PhysX application.

The newest update also supports the higher-end rigs as well, now playing along with 2560 x 1440 resolution and Core 2 Duo and Core 2 Quad CPUs.

Nvidia localized the GeForce Experience beta for the U.S., the U.K., and China, with plans to localize elsewhere as the open beta period continues.

There is currently no release date set for the finished version of Nvidia's new optimization software.

Via Engadget