Researchers develop a way for robots to learn by watching humans

By World of tech  

Is this how the robot takeover will go down?

Nvidia robot moving blocks

Our robot future is approaching, but there's a lot that still stands in the way of a complete machine takeover.

One issue is in how humans currently communicate with robots; a lot of data and energy goes into a robot recognizing and properly executing real-world tasks, often of the simplest nature. 

But, researchers from Nvidia may have come up with a solution: have robots learn by watching humans. 

Essentially, the researchers made it so its neural networks can infer what's being done in a video-fed stream of a human performing a task (in the researchers' demonstration, stacking blocks). 

The robot then produces a step-by-step description of how it would execute the task, which a human can read to verify the robot will perform the task correctly. Then, the robot carries out the task.

You can watch a full breakdown of how the researchers pulled off their achievement below. This is a promising step forward in how robots and humans will work together, but let's just hope the robots don't get too smart. 

