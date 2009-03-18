World's first colour eReader released

The various eReaders on the market at the moment may boast a number of things, like memory for thousands of books, but none can do what Fujitsu's FLEPia can do – display their wares in colour.

Launched in Japan, the FLEPia is 12.5mm thick, weighs just 385g and has an 8-inch 768 x 1024 display.

Colourful

The FLEPia can display 10,000 colours and, according to its website, does not use a backlit display as e-Ink means visibility comes from reflecting light, much the same way as a book.

However, the use of colour will not mean that you can use this as a hi-def video machine... it has a refresh rate of around 1.8 seconds for each new screen.

Despite the use of colour, there seems to be little drain on the battery, as one charge will last you around 40 hours. Using a 4GB SD card, users can store around 5,000 books, so there won't be much need to scout around WH Smith's at the airport any more.

The FLEPia is also Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled, runs on Windows and comes with a digital pen for operating the resistive touchscreen.

Unfortunately, we can just look and not touch as the eReader is only available in Japan at the moment.

Price-wise you're looking at 99,750 yen – a bank-busting £725.